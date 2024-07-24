Tech Lead - Test Automation, Solna
PostNord Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-07-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos PostNord Group AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced UiPath Test Suite developer looking to take the next step in your career? Do you want to lead a dynamic team at one of the Nordic region's largest companies? If you have a passion for RPA and Test Automation, this is the job for you!
You, Us & The Job
The IT department at PostNord consists of a dedicated team responsible for driving innovation and delivering high-quality software solutions.
Our mission is to support the organization's strategic goals by developing scalable and efficient systems. We foster a collaborative and inclusive culture where every team member's contribution is valued.
What will you do?
As a Tech Lead in PostNord's Test Automation team, you will be responsible for designing the automation of our end-to-end tests and supporting our agile development teams in automating their locale tests. Your role will include:
- Leading the design and development of end-to-end tests across many systems in the four Nordic countries
- Driving resolution of defects found in the end-to-end tests
- Supporting PostNord's development teams in test automation
- Implementing best practices in software quality assurance
- Perform code reviews and knowledge sharing sessions to guide teams to develop high quality code
- Collaborating with stakeholders in business, with Product Owners and developers throughout PostNord's organization
- Mentoring and coaching team members to foster their professional growth
- Supporting the adoption of agile methodologies and DevOps practices
Who are we looking for?
You possess a meticulous and analytical approach, with a swift aptitude for learning. Your drive is fueled by new challenges, and you approach your work with inclusivity and accountability. Skilled at managing stress and independently prioritizing tasks, you excel in communication, effortlessly collaborating and fostering relationships.
- Several years of RPA development using UiPath
- 2+ years using UiPath Test Suite including both UI and API testing
- Development in java, c#, VB, and/or python
- Solid understanding of software architecture, design patterns, and best practices
- Strong problem-solving skills and ability to think critically
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Fluent in English in speaking and writing
Meritorious experience
- Atlassian's Jira, Confluence, and ITSM
- Agile methodologies, preferable SAFe
- SAP automation
- Integration with Bitbucket source code repository
We offer you
We offer a variety of work in an international environment with constantly new challenges and quick decisions. Here you have opportunities to develop creative solutions and work in a prestige-free group where we jointly help to reach our goals. PostNord is one of Sweden's largest workplaces and we offer safe employment conditions and benefits. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, we offer:
- Hybrid workplace with a Nordic and dynamic environment. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsXTaoYbVEg.
- Great development opportunities
- Great insurance and occupational pension terms
- Wellness allowance & opportunity to train at Arken's gym and indoor swimming pool
- Employee benefits through https://www.postnord.com/aboutus/careers/postnord-plus
- PostNord 's own personnel foundation
About us
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are in a constant transformation and work consistently to develop both our offer and our employees, all to achieve our vision of being The favorite carrier of the Nordics. We are PostNord - a fantastic company to work and grow with. Read more at http://www.postnord.com/aboutus
Apply
We look forward to receive your application!
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact manager Liber Rodriguez-Florez on mailto: liber.rodriguez-florez@postnord.com
Don't wait to submit your application as we go through the applications on an ongoing basis.
For union representatives, visit: https://www.postnord.com/sv/karriar/kontakt/facklig-kontakt
We are looking forward to hear from you!
#LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/810". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare PostNord Group AB
(org.nr 556128-6559) Arbetsplats
PostNord Group Kontakt
Liber Rodriguez-Florez +46725532473 Jobbnummer
8810974