Team Product Owner & Team Manager
2025-10-17
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Lead agile teams. Grow people. Drive innovation.
Are you a brave, engaged, and empathetic leader who thrives in agile environments? At Epiroc, we believe our people are our greatest strength and developing them is at the heart of this role.
Your mission
As Team Product Owner and Manager, you'll lead up to two agile software teams working on automation of blasthole rigs, electrification and integration to surrounding applications. You'll own the team's backlog and collaborate closely with global PO:s and stakeholders to deliver customer value according to the product roadmap.
Your leadership will focus on coaching and developing individuals and teams, fostering a growth mindset, and building a culture of continuous learning and improvement. You'll help shape a collaborative, innovative environment where people feel empowered to grow and succeed.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation, allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities! In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2025-10-30.
For questions about the position please contact Recruiter Specialist; Maria Tedsjö, maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
Your profile
You bring experience in Agile software development, team leadership, and a strong technical background. You're passionate about enabling others, creating clarity, and building resilient, autonomous teams and delivery of high-quality software. Experience in programming in C++, ReactJS, or Python is a plus, but your mindset and leadership are what matter most.
