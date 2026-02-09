Team Manager- Gothenburg
Epical Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2026-02-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epical Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Malmö
, Örebro
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
We're redefining what a data consultancy can be and achieve
At Epical, we're not just another consultancy firm; we're on a mission to redefine what a data consultancy can be and achieve. Everything we do begins and ends with trust. For us, trust isn't just a value - it's the foundation of every successful partnership. As consultants, our role goes beyond providing advice and services. It's about taking responsibility and seizing opportunities to help create a fairer world through expertise in integration, data and analytics, and digital trust.
Your role as a Team Manager
As a Team Manager at Epical, you will lead a team of consultants in Gothenburg, combining people leadership with commercial drive. You are someone who thrives where customer relationships, team development, and business impact meet.
You create the conditions for your team to excel by helping them deliver strong results, develop their capabilities, and feel genuinely supported, as well as strengthening our customer relationships, uncovering new opportunities, and contributing to Epical's continued growth.
Key responsibilities:
Lead, coach, and develop consultants, ensuring a supportive and growth-oriented team culture
Drive team performance with clarity, regular touchpoints, and structured development plans
Take an active commercial role from identifying client needs to supporting sales and contributing to Account Management
Build long-term customer relationships that create trust, satisfaction, and new opportunities
Work closely with other leaders across Epical to ensure alignment, knowledge sharing, and a strong, unified culture
Foster a positive, inclusive, trust-based environment where people thrive and dare to grow
What are we looking for?
To succeed in this role, you should have:
Strong experience in a similar leadership position ( 5+ years)
Experience in sales or account management
Strong commercial acumen and the ability to support both sales and team performance
Experience from IT consultancy or professional services in the Nordics
Familiarity with at least one of our offering areas (integration, digital trust, data & analytics)
Excellent communication and collaboration skills in both Swedish and English (spoken and written)
Why join Epical?
At Epical, trust and collaboration are at the heart of everything we do. Here's what you can expect as part of our team:
An environment that prioritizes people: Work-life balance and flexible remote working options are part of our DNA.
Stimulating assignments: Collaborate with top-tier experts on exciting projects for enterprise clients in complex environments.
Career growth opportunities: Shape your role and grow with us as we solidify our position as the Nordics' leading integration consultancy.
Comprehensive benefits: Enjoy a competitive compensation package, leadership and technical training, certifications, and more.
A mission-driven organization: Join a company dedicated to building a fairer world through the responsible use of data and technology.
Practical details
This is a permanent position at our Gothenburg office, however occasional travel may be required.
To qualify, you must reside in Gothenburg, Sweden and have a valid work permit.
We review applications on an ongoing basis and may fill the role before the final application deadline, so don't hesitate to apply today if you feel this could be your next adventure! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7113161-1832601". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epical Sweden AB
(org.nr 556581-8613), https://careers.epicalgroup.com
Mårten Krakowgatan 2 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Epical Jobbnummer
9732737