Team Manager Tender & Conceptual Design-Hvdc Control & Protection Software
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2025-08-13
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
We are looking for an engaging and driven person who wants to grow together with their team and the company. You will be responsible for managing our Tender & Conceptual Design team within the HVDC Control & Protection Software area. The team plays a crucial role in the early phases of HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) projects on a global scale.
"Be the leader who shapes tomorrow. At Hitachi Energy, we're not just advancing technology-we're advancing people. Join us to lead a high-impact team, drive innovation, and champion inclusive leadership in the energy sector." - Elmira Birkehag, Manager Systems - HVDC Control & Protection Software.
How you'll make an impact
Lead with purpose: Be a role model for your team by living Hitachi Energy's Leadership Pillars - living our vision, fostering collaboration, delivering promises, and nurturing talent.
Empower your team: Manage a team of engineers focused on delivering innovative and competitive technical solutions for HVDC tenders and early-phase projects. Their work lays the foundation for successful project execution by ensuring that the Control and Protection Software is well-conceived from the start.
Plan for future: Shape team composition, individual development, and competencies to meet evolving business needs.
Communicate progress: Report activities, progress, and risks to senior management and project stakeholders.
Drive strategic initiatives: Adapt and implement HVDC Control & Protection Software strategies and align with your team's goals and the company's vision.
Ensure excellence: Develop, document, and monitor work processes to ensure your team delivers high-quality results.
Your background
Passion for leadership: You have a genuine interest in empowering individuals and care for team growth. Experience as a people manager is a strong advantage.
Technology focus: You balance a passion for leadership with a strong interest in technology. Knowledge or previous experience in HVDC Control & Protection Software products is beneficial but not mandatory.
Strong communication skills: You are engaging, articulate, and adept at using digital tools to collaborate effectively across global teams.
Problem-solving mindset: You are curious and open to new ideas, continuously improving processes and work methods in a proactive way to enhance outcomes.
Accountability: You manage deadlines, budgets, and risk with a strong sense of responsibility, making decisions confidently when needed.
Global perspective: Fluency in English is required to work effectively in an international setting. Swedish language skills are a bonus but not a requirement.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Elmira Birkehag will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Fredrik Söder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9457275