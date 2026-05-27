Robotics & Factory Automation Expert (AI Enabled Automation)
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2026-05-27
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Motala
, Örebro
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
As the Robotics & Factory Automation Expert, you will focus on designing, deploying, and scaling robotic and automation solutions in factory and operational environments, leveraging AI where it adds clear, immediate value. Your primary mission is to drive practical automation improvements today-reducing manual work, improving safety and quality, and increasing throughput-while laying the foundation for future physical AI capabilities.
In the near term, you will work hands-on with industrial robots, cobots, vision systems, and factory automation to deliver tangible results. In parallel, you will explore how emerging physical AI and embodied AI technologies can be evaluated, tested, and gradually introduced as the technology matures.
How You'll Make an Impact
Design and implement robotics and factory automation solutions that address real, near-term manufacturing and operational challenges.
Lead automation use cases involving industrial robots, cobots, vision-based inspection, and semi-autonomous systems.
Integrate automation solutions with manufacturing systems (MES, IIoT, sensors, PLCs) to enable scalable and maintainable deployments.
Apply AI selectively and pragmatically (e.g. vision, decision logic, adaptive control) where it clearly improves automation outcomes.
Improve safety, quality, consistency, and productivity by reducing manual and repetitive tasks.
Standardize automation approaches and reusable building blocks across factories and sites.
Explore and assess physical AI / embodied AI trends, pilots, and proofs-of-concept to prepare the organization for next-generation automation.
What You Bring
Strong hands-on experience in robotics, factory automation, or industrial automation in real production environments.
Practical understanding of industrial robots, cobots, automation cells, and safety-critical systems.
Experience combining automation with AI or data-driven techniques (e.g. computer vision, adaptive logic, edge AI).
Solid knowledge of manufacturing processes and operational constraints.
Ability to balance short-term delivery with long-term technology exploration.
About the Team
You will join a forward-thinking team dedicated to revolutionizing manufacturing through digital and AI innovation. The team partners closely with engineering, operations, IT, and digitalization experts to deliver transformative solutions that drive efficiency, resilience, and growth. Together, you will champion best practices, share knowledge, and foster a collaborative environment where continuous improvement and technological advancement are at the heart of everything you do.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 286888 not later than 2026-06-30.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång, Solna or Trollhättan
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, anders.fors@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
#LI-NT1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "286888". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048)
612 83 FINSPAANG Arbetsplats
Finspaang Jobbnummer
9931889