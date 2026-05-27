AI Cloud Engineer - Tech Lead
Professional Galaxy AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking an AI Cloud Engineer - Tech Lead for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
AI Cloud Engineer - Tech Lead, nivå 4
We are seeking a Technical Team Lead with to join our Software Excellence and Information Assurance (SWEIXA) team. In this senior role, you will provide leadership for the team and manage the design, oversee installation, configuration, and support of our cloud native Data & AI platforms. You will be a key player, a technical leader and a cornerstone in the design, implementation and delivery of our AI solutions. You will also provide knowledge of AI tooling, their limitations, possibilities and participate in meetings to understand our customer needs on a technical level.
This role will require creative thinking and great problem-solving skills, good communication skills, a solid understanding of Kubernetes and experience with automation and processing of large volumes of data. Additionally, you will provide technical know-how and mentorship to team members regarding cloud native solutions and modern cloud architecture.
Main Responsibilities · Design the architecture end-to-end, system view, and technical implementation of our platform. · Provide and create use cases and participate in the development of a complete AI system. · Understand customer needs and translate the customer business requirements into architecture we will deploy. · Take lead in deploying our solution, including setup, configuration and troubleshooting. · Provide and delegate technical support and troubleshooting for Data & AI-related issues. · Stay up-to-date with the latest AI technologies and trends, and provide strategic input for the product roadmap. · Conduct regular reviews and updates of Data & AI environments to ensure optimal performance. · Create guidelines for AI environment management. · Mentor junior team members and provide technical leadership. · Occasional travel may be required.
Qualifications Need-to-Have: · Solid Golang and other systems programming language experience and operator implementations utilizing Kubernetes. · Bachelor's or master's degree in a technical field such as Data Engineering or equivalent work experience. · Practical experience of cloud architecture and commonly used high-performance applications, cloud-native and traditional, their individual best usecases and how to apply DevSecOps best practices. · Solid understanding of DevOps practices GitOps workflows and developer enablement. · Automatic scripting of repetitive tasks using Shell or Python. · Strong knowledge of Linux and Container technology (Linux/Kubernetes Certifications are favorable). · Active implementation of automation pipelines (CI/CD) using ArgoCD, ArgoWorkflows, Github Actions or other runners. · Scanning third-party libraries and container images for vulnerabilities. · Experience building cloud-native/Kubernetes environments in industries with large volumes of data. · Agentic AI development or use of copilot. · Model Deployment experience.
Nice-to-Have: · Experience with build, testing (unit, integration, end-to-end), SAST, DAST, Artifactory release, and deployment tostaging/production. · LLM concepts (Prompting, RAG). · AI certifications (Google/AWS/Microsoft). · NVIDIA developer certification. · SAFe/Agile certification.
What We Offer · A dynamic and international work environment. · Opportunities for professional growth and development. · Competitive salary and benefits package. · The chance to work on cutting-edge AI technologies
Other Information Period: 6 months Place: Stockholm
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7807960-2021915". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Stockholms Centralstation (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Neelima Gundu neelima.gundu@progalaxy.se +46723263303 Jobbnummer
9931896