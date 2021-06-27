Team Manager - Verticals - Foodora AB - Ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm

Foodora AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm2021-06-27Are you the go to person when someone needs advice or a helping hand? Do you, like us, believe that prosperous and committed colleagues are the key to good results? We are now looking for a Team Manager for our small (but amazing!) Vertical team at foodora. Foodora no longer only delivers from restaurants, but also from local shops around Sweden. The vertical team is an important part in creating the best possible experience for our customers and partners within retail. This might be the perfect opportunity if you are ready to take your next step within leadership at a tech company. It's a no-brainer that you want to lead your team with good examples, where you value well-being at least as much as extraordinary results. Ready for the ride? Bring your big heart and business sense and become part of the foodora family!WHAT YOU WILL (BUT NOT ONLY) DOYou and your team (today consisting of four agents) will build and manage our shops in all our systems, including category trees, pictures and all informationYou will be responsible for our shops having all the necessary information, looking amazing for our customers in our app/website and going live smoothlyYou will have full personnel responsibility and work very closely with the agents, including follow-ups and coaching with everyone in your team regularlyYou will collaborate closely with other departments and work continuously to make processes better and more efficientYou distribute work in the team on a daily basis and support the agents in operational tasks when neededYou bring new ideas on how to develop and take this team to the next levelYOU ARELeadership skills - For you it's a no-brainer to lead by example, your leadership skills will be crucial in this role!Taking initiatives - An important part of your daily work will be supporting the agents and developing the team and your own role, therefore it is important that you see what needs to be done and take initiativesFearless - We think that you love to challenge your comfort zone and learn new things - we do this every day!Teamplayer - At foodora we work together, we are helping each other in all situations. Therefore we need you to be a real team player as well!Serviceminded - Doing that little extra for your colleagues and partners comes naturally to youREQUIRED QUALIFICATIONSYou have documented experience from full personnel responsibility, in a role as Team Manager/Team Leader or similarIt is considered a plus if you have experience from working at a tech company or a similar industryIt is considered a plus if you have had full responsibility for an administrative teamYou are used to work in a fast paced environment and it is easy for you to learn and navigate in different computer systemsYou communicate fluently verbally and in writing in both Swedish and EnglishVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-06-27Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-08Foodora AB5832074