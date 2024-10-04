Team Manager - Compliance & Tech
2024-10-04
Job Description
The Cyber Security & Privacy Unit is the trusted adviser to leaders and key-stakeholders. We provide a broad knowledge of Cyber Security and Data Privacy, our security and privacy strategies, architecture, policies and processes, our business and security roadmaps. We lead, secure, report and support on prioritization of Cyber Security & Privacy related matters. The Unit is also responsible for the PCI-DSS (Payment Card Industry) framework and implementation within the H&M Group.
Our mission
Our mission is to ensure the protection of our company's critical data, infrastructure, and customers from potential cyber threats. We are committed to providing expert guidance and advice to all stakeholders within the organization on best practices for mitigating cyber risks, as well as maintaining compliance with relevant laws and regulations.
Responsibilities:
Lead a team of cyber security professionals driving the PCI program, security related internal and external audits, technical security architecture providing compliance to the business and delivery units
Develop and maintain the resources and services.
Develop and maintain strong relationships with business stakeholders to understand their cyber security needs and ensure that those needs are met
Ensure that the team's work aligns with the company's overall cyber security strategy and goals
Manage the team's day-to-day operations, including resource allocation, performance management, and budget management
Collaborate with other cyber security teams to identify and address risks and vulnerabilities across the organization
Stay up-to-date with the latest cyber security trends and best practices and share that knowledge with the team and the business stakeholders
Qualifications
Mandatory requirements, both competence and tools:
5+ years of experience in cyber security, with a focus on providing strategic cyber security advice to business and delivery units
3+ years of experience in a management or leadership role
Proven skills in developing and coaching direct reports
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Ability to work collaboratively with other cyber security teams and business stakeholders
Knowledge of cyber security frameworks, standards, and regulations, such as ISO 27001, NIST, CIS, and GDPR.
CISM, CISSP, CISA or other related certifications are preferred but not mandatory.
Qualifying requirements:
Experience of e-commerce technologies is a merit
Experience of retail business is a merit
Experience of other data privacy laws is a merit
Experience of working in an agile organizatio
You are open minded, trustworthy and a self-motivated team player
You have an entrepreneurial spirit, have great personal ownership, work proactively and continuously improve activities in complex, quickly transforming environments
English, oral and written fluently
Swedish, oral and written is meriting
Additional Information
Working with tech at H&M Group
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer!
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want, and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
