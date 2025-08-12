Team Lead, Software Development
Are you interested in challenging development tasks that give an opportunity to understand the technology behind a modern cloud solution? The M3 Technology team is part of the Infor M3 Development organization and is responsible for the development of the backend system and run-time platform for the M3 ERP software as well as configuration tooling and a framework for deployment of M3 components in the cloud. We also provide several smaller UI components used to perform administrative tasks. Given the size and complexity of M3, the team has many interesting and exciting challenges that need to be solved, such as system performance, load distribution and availability. M3 is an industry leading integrated ERP system, with a long history and thousands of live customers and literally millions of lines of code. In the last 5 years, M3 has gone far to become a multi-tenant cloud solution and now is the time to take the next steps to build an architecture for the future that runs not just in the cloud, but anywhere.
Key Responsibilities
• Supervise team members
• Lead the development and support for the team's components.
• Analyze, develop, support and maintain software and architecture
Key Requirements/Experience
• A Bachelor/Master's degree in computer science or similar education
• Experience working with M3
* Good understanding of Java
• Fluent in English
* Passionate about coding and building software
* Good problem solving skills
* Experience with concepts of Cloud Solutions and SaaS
