Team Lead Marketing - Poster Store Sverige AB - Försäljningsjobb i Stockholm
Team Lead Marketing
Poster Store Sverige AB / Försäljningsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-01
Are you looking for an exciting new start in a company where no day will ever be boring? Do you want to learn and develop and be part of improving and changing your own working environment and the environment of the colleagues in your team? Do you wish to learn from the best in the world in marketing with a proven record of driving company growth of 300+ percent several years in a row? Poster Store is currently looking for a team leader to join our marketing team who shares our passion for becoming the best in the world.
About Poster Store And Our Culture
Poster Store is an e-commerce B2C company, selling beautiful posters and high quality frames online.
We are a young startup with 90 employees between 20-40 years. The company was founded in 2016 and started its journey in Stockholm, Sweden but is now active in 28 countries. The company is rapidly growing and every year has brought new big steps forward in our development. The company culture is shaped by motivated employees that strive every day to be the best in the world with everything they do. We are data driven, continuously improve our way of working, always analyze and evaluate all new data to use for the next iteration of improvement.
The Team Leader will support our Head of Marketing in leading the Marketing team and all projects and associated tasks in order to bring the team to the next level.
Your main responsibilities and duties will include, but are not be limited to
You will be working closely together with the Head of Marketing who will determine all strategies, projects and associated tasks
You will be working with 12 marketers, who are responsible for influencer marketing, for maintaining and improving all relevant texts (e.g. website, product descriptions) due to SEO improvement as well as for their local Google Ads accounts
You will be responsible for implementing new procedures which will be taught by the Head of Marketing and which you will teach to the team members
You will be responsible for a continuously and thoroughly follow up on results
You will be responsible to process data within systems you have set up with the goal to bring our marketing activities to the next level
Weekly/bi weekly individual meetings with each market representative to follow up on performance, to solve open questions, to provide tools to improve results
You will take part in development talks and need to be able to give justified objective recommendations regarding the individual development
Personal Qualifications
You are a people person; passionate about marketing and selling, who thrives in a high-paced environment. You are a driven leader and ambassador in professional contexts, who inspires confidence and can make tough decisions as well as motivate others. You can and enjoy taking initiatives, drive processes forward, build and maintain relationships and work hard to reach goals. You are perceptive towards others and can easily adapt to changed circumstances.
You have a degree in Marketing/Business Administration or similar
You have 1-2 years of experience in leading a team of minimum 5 people
You have at least 3-4 years of working experience in E-commerce marketing or similar
You should be able to determine and quantify different kind of situations and associated risks and act accordingly
You have a good time management and execute tasks with precision
You know how to prioritize your own tasks and support with the prioritization of the tasks of the team members
You should be able to think strategically and be able to set up systems that serve for improvement of the individuals and the success and development of the organization
You understand the importance of data and like to collectit as well as being able to, analyze and apply it
You should be able to give appropriate feedback to the team member, positive and critical and execute it in a clear and effective manner
You like to work in a fast growing and high paced company and do not fear an intense workload
You are able and like to work under a leader with high expectations and see everything as a possibility to learn and improve everyday
You are fluent in English
Extras that come with the role
Paddle or Crossfit during working hours each week.
Monthly after works.
2-3 times corporate big events per year (such as go-kart driving, VR gaming, Christmas dinner).
Other
This is a permanent, full-time. A 6-month probation period applies. Please include your desired salary in your application.
Location
Our office is located in Stockholm, Birger Jarlsgatan 41, in one of the most beautiful parts of the city surrounded by numerous restaurants, cafés, parks and shopping streets. 5-10 minutes walking distance to different public transport stations.
Please, send your application to hr@posterstore.se and mention "Team Leader Marketing" in the subject line.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-01
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-31
Adress
Poster Store Sverige AB
Birger Jarlsgatan 41A
11145 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5670794
Sökord
