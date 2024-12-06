Teacher, Textiles, Ages 10 - 16
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Sundbyberg
2024-12-06
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Sundbyberg
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
IES Sundbyberg is a school for grades 4-9 with 700 students. The school opened in 2018 and has high standards in both academics and student well-being. We are now looking for a Textiles teacher for Years 4-9 that can speak both Swedish and English, starting January 7th, 2025.
Included in the work description, aside from common teacher tasks such as planning, teaching, marking, and follow-ups, is mentorship for 16 students in Year 7. You have to be available for meetings with parents, students, or colleagues and to actively work towards maintaining the IES Ethos and Vision. The focus lies on learning and a calm environment and the school's routines and rules are followed by students and staff alike.
As a person you are flexible, a dedicated team player, and have a positive approach to your subject which leads to you being creative and willing to go the extra mile for your colleagues and students. You have the tools to create a good learning environment in the classroom and your clear leadership and teaching style are the keys to your students' success. You can differentiate your teaching to reach different students and you work inclusively with different special needs students in cooperation with Student Care and Special Educators.
Continuous feedback to students and parents with a focus on progress and needs for improvement is a must in our school. Formative assessment is a natural part of your teaching. We are looking for someone who feels comfortable with teaching students in an international work environment.
Interviews will take place continuously and the position might be filled before the deadline. Looking forward for your application! Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://sundbyberg.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Sundbyberg Kontakt
Johanna Bohlin johanna.bohlin.sundbyberg@engelska.se Jobbnummer
9049320