Teacher, Substitute, Ages 6 - 16
2025-08-09
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Join our team as a substitute teacher / staff member at IES Jönköping!
Are you looking for a flexible, meaningful role that makes a real difference in students' lives? We are looking for dedicated, reliable, and professional individuals to join our substitute team at Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) in Jönköping. This is a great opportunity if you are a student, are looking for part-time income, or are exploring a career in education.
About the role
We are a large, multilingual school with 860 students (ages 6-16) and 130 staff from diverse backgrounds. During staff absences, we need substitute staff for a variety of roles, including:
• Cover Teacher
• Fritids (after-school care)
• Practical roles
This is an on-call position for short and medium-term assignments. Our regular cover staff are always considered first for longer-term positions, offering excellent opportunities for career progression.
Who we are looking for
You do not need to be a qualified teacher, but you should be a hardworking, positive, and reliable team player who enjoys working with children. We are looking for people who:
• Hold an EU passport or a valid work permit for Sweden until at least June 2026.
• Are comfortable working in English or Swedish.
• Have academic studies or experience working with young people.
• Have relevant studies or work experience in teaching, pedagogy, psychology, or social work (a strong merit).
• Are committed, professional, and have a positive personality.
You will have the opportunity to state your preferences for roles, subjects, and age groups you feel most comfortable with. We provide professional development and coaching to help you succeed in the role.
What we offer you
• A supportive and transparent work environment with a strong leadership team.
• A positive workplace where we work hard, help each other, and have fun.
• A range of social activities, teambuilding, and development opportunities.
• A good hourly rate of pay, with a collective bargaining agreement and worker's rights through ALMEGA.
Student Safeguarding
The safety of our students is our top priority. All successful candidates will be subject to a police background check from Sweden and/or their home country. We also require three Bank-ID/verified references.
How to apply
Send your personal letter and CV, along with any relevant qualifications, to:jobs.jonkoping@engelska.se
Please write only "COVER" in the subject line.
Interviews will take place on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. The final application date is August 31, 2025. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31
E-post: jobs.jonkoping@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://jonkoping.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Jönköping Kontakt
Simon Varley jobs.jonkoping@engelska.se 073-625 72 48 Jobbnummer
9451429