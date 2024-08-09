Teacher, Spanish
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Join Our Team at Internationella Engelska Skolan Västerås
Internationella Engelska Skolan is Sweden's largest free school organization, with a widespread presence across the country. Our bilingual institution provides instruction in both Swedish and English, fostering a dynamic learning environment.
Position Available: Spanish Teacher for Grades 6-9
We are seeking a licensed teacher qualified to teach Spanish in grades 6-9 to join our team. The role includes mentoring responsibilities for a group of 16 students.
Requirements:
• Lärarlegitimation or equivalent international teaching license/registration
• Bachelor's degree and teaching qualification
• Native English proficiency preferred
• Familiarity with the Swedish national curriculum
Why Join Us?
Internationella Engelska Skolan Västerås caters to grades 4-9, offering a serene learning atmosphere conducive to both teaching and learning. As a multicultural institution, we embrace diverse perspectives, enriching our community with varied knowledge and experiences.
What We Offer:
• An international and stimulating work environment
• Emphasis on dedication, professionalism, and English proficiency
• High academic standards and conducive teaching conditions
• Opportunities for personal and professional growth
How to Apply:
To apply, please email your CV and cover letter to apply.vasteras@engelska.se
with "Spanish" in the subject line. Don't forget to attach your teacher certification.
Important Information:
• A background check from the police register is mandatory for employment in a school.
• We encourage early applications as interviews will be conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application period ends.
Learn More:
Visit our website at www.vasteras.engelska.se
for further details about our school.
