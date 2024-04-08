Teacher, Physical Education, Ages 11 - 13
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Physical Education Teacher year 6-7 / Lärare i idrott och hälsa, årskurs 6-7 IES Uppsala
We are looking for a certified PE teacher to teach students in years 6-7. You will also be a co-mentor for a Y6 or Y7 class together with a colleague.
You will be part of a PE team (joining 2 other PE teachers), working together in developing your subject.
This is a permanent position (only if qualified), starting August 8th 2024. The position will be 100%.
We are looking for a person who is committed and driven. We expect our staff to be role models for our students and clear leaders who provide a structured and orderly learning environment. Creativity, organisation skills, responsibility and an openness to new ideas and viewpoints are all great trademarks.
Internationella Engelska Skolan Uppsala, Sweden, is a popular school for students aged 10-16 within the expanding IES organisation of independent bilingual schools in Sweden. Our school follows the Swedish National Curriculum teaching in both English and Swedish, but at the same time incorporates Swedish culture and traditions. The school is located in Uppsala in the Swedish east coast area, with easy access to the town centre, and from here you can easily go to both Stockholm and the Arlanda airport in just 30-45 minutes.
We will look at applications as they come in and might hold interviews before the closing date. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
