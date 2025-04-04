Teacher, Mathematics, Ages 10 - 12
2025-04-04
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Mathematics Teacher Grades 4-6
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) Lund is a grades 4-9 school with approximately 700 students and 80 staff members. IES Lund is a school where teachers can focus on teaching, and students are given the opportunity to learn. The school has an international focus, and lessons are conducted in both English and Swedish. The school strives to put learning and knowledge first. Students learn to take personal responsibility for their own development and work environment, and to respect their schoolmates, teachers, and themselves.
We are now primarily seeking two licensed* teachers for grades 4-6 with subject qualifications in Mathematics for the 2025/26 academic year. The position is a full-time (100%) temporary position from 2025-08-06 to 2026-08-07.
The position includes shared mentorship. You have a positive view of people and the ability to build good relationships with students, colleagues, and guardians. As a teacher with us, you find it fun, stimulating, and developing to teach students from various countries and give each student the opportunity to develop based on their own conditions and abilities.
• We require lärarlegitimation or if internationally qualified, a current teaching license/registration plus a Bachelor's degree and teaching qualification.
Responsibilities:
• Planning and conducting lessons
• Assessing student progress, providing constructive feedback, and maintaining accurate documentation
• Mentorship for students in one of the classes you teach
• Collaboration with colleagues to create a supportive and inclusive learning environment
• Participation in professional development and contribution to the school community
Who are you?
• You have a teacher's degree with qualifications to teach mathematics in grades 4-6
• Prior school experience is preferred
• Ability to adapt teaching methods to meet students' diverse needs
• Commitment to continuous professional development and learning
• You are passionate about development and a collegial approach
We place great emphasis on personal suitability, and we assume that you have a genuine interest in children and young people. At our school, a calm study environment is important, which is why you need to be confident in your role and have the ability to create a good working climate among both students and colleagues. You also need to be a team player, have high work ethics, and enjoy working with people in an international school environment. You need to have a good ability to communicate and collaborate with students, colleagues, and guardians, and a willingness to participate in developing our school.
The positions are a full-time temporary positions (100%) starting in August 2025. Salary is negotiable and subject to collective agreement.
Recruitment is ongoing, so please submit your application (CV, personal letter, and teaching license) via our IES Careers website. The deadline for applications is 2025-04-30.
