Teacher, English, Ages 10 - 16
2025-08-05
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Qualified English teacher Internationella Engelska Skolan
Would you like to work in an international environment in an organization with a clear pedagogical vision?
We are now seeking a Swedish qualified English teacher preferably native English speaker for years 4 -9 to join our fantastic working environment full-time.
We require lärarlegitimation or if internationally qualified, a current teaching license/registration plus a Bachelors's degree and teaching qualification. (ESL qualifications such as TEFL are not applicable)
We are looking for a person who is enthusiastic, a committed team player, and willing to go the extra mile for students and colleagues. You should be flexible in situations, be creative and work toward goals with your colleagues. We want you to be a clear leader in the classroom.
Our vision is to offer a calm learning environment where teachers can teach and students can learn. We have staff and students from all over the world, bringing interesting knowledge and experience into the school.
For more information about our school please see www.karlstad.engelska.se
Fixed-term contract with the possibility of extension.
Excerpt from the Police register is mandatory. Handed in unopened to school or digitally.
Send your CV and Lärarlegitimation to applications.karlstad@engelska.se
marked with "English teacher".
