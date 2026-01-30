Taxiförare/chaufför
2026-01-30
During your driving session, you meet different types of customers. As a good taxi driver, your task is to adapt to the demands of driving and the wishes of the customers.
As a taxi driver, you will work with people and will work throughout Stockholm, so it is good to have knowledge of maps.
The position is permanent and full-time.
The salary is variable with holiday compensation.
Other qualifications:
• You must have a Taxi Driver's License
• Knowledge of Swedish and English in speech and writing
You are warmly welcome to submit your application!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-15
E-post: me_umair@yahoo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare FOFservices AB
(org.nr 559420-9156)
Kungshörnet 3 lgh 1104 (visa karta
)
195 58 MÄRSTA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Fofservices AB Kontakt
Muhammad Umair me_umair@yahoo.com 0729359373 Jobbnummer
9715336