Taxi Driver

Khan, Imran / Fordonsförarjobb / Sigtuna
2023-10-01


I am looking for a taxi driver for my taxi company. As a person, you should be professional and have good behavior towards the customers. You should have a taxi driving license with you and If you have experience that is a plus point but not a requirement. The car is a Toyota Corolla Hybrid 2022 registered with Arlanda, Bromma and Uber and Bolt. The car can be kept by the driver and can work on the hours which suits him best. I would appreciate it if you could text or email me and I will contact you back. My contact details are:
Mobile: +46790523177
Email: i.mi1986@live.com

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-20
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Khan, Imran
Raisiogatan 23 (visa karta)
195 30  MÄRSTA

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Khan Imran

Kontakt
Imran Khan
i.mi1986@live.com
0790523177

Jobbnummer
8155445

