Tax Manager, Asia-Pacific
2025-04-30
We are looking for a Tax Manager to join our Corporate Tax team based in Stockholm.
In this role you will be responsible for overseeing tax matters in the Asia-Pacific region with a focus on Singapore, Australia, Korea, Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. India is handled by a dedicated team member and falls outside of the responsibilities of this role. You will advise your colleagues on various areas of tax including corporate income tax, withholding tax and tax treaty considerations.
You will work closely with colleagues in Stockholm that oversee indirect tax and transfer pricing for the region as well as with members of the tax team based in New York. In addition to working with a network of advisors, you will work closely with the Business, Legal and Accounting teams on cross-functional projects.
We are a team of highly skilled and dedicated colleagues. We offer a challenging and dynamic role in an ever changing environment with the opportunity to take on much responsibility in a rapidly growing international company. Above all, your work will impact the way the world experiences audio.
What You'll Do
Provide advice/support to the business in APAC in relation to tax planning, such as reviewing the tax impact for business partnerships, live events, license agreements, marketing campaigns and other activities.
Ensure all tax related compliance is completed timely and accurately.
Partner with colleagues in the management of tax audits/queries including preparing and coordinating responses to auditors.
Monitor the development of Tax legislation in APAC to evaluate the potential impact to Spotify.
Provide tax advice to cross-functional teams and impact workable tax solutions.
Manage external tax service providers as applicable within the region.
Oversee cross-functional tax related projects for the region.
Other exciting projects as required or needed.
Who You Are
A dedicated tax generalist.
Minimum 5+ years of Corporate tax experience either in-house or within a large accounting or law firm, a combination of consulting and industry experience is a plus.
A tax lawyer and/or certified public accountant (CPA) or chartered accountant.
Excellent knowledge of corporate income tax with working experience in international tax and transfer pricing concepts.
Corporate tax experience across the Asia-Pacific market is ideal.
Excellent verbal and written English skills.
Good knowledge of tax compliance.
General knowledge of tax accounting principles.
General knowledge of indirect taxes.
Experience with financial systems (Netsuite a plus): ERPs, consolidation tools and management reporting tools.
Strong skills in the Google suite and/or Microsoft Office.
Available for potential travel opportunities when necessary.
Intellectually curious and eager to learn and develop every day. Thrive where change is the only constant
Able to work in a fast paced, informal, and often ambiguous environment.
High level of energy and enthusiasm to work in a fast moving business.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in Stockholm.
