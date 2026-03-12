Tandoori Chef

PK Foods AB / Kockjobb / Umeå
2026-03-12


We are a growing restaurant chain in Umeå, Sweden, known for authentic Indian cuisine and high-quality dining experiences. As part of our expansion, we are seeking an experienced Tandoor Chef with strong leadership and culinary expertise to lead our station operations.
Key Responsibilities:
* Ensure high food quality and presentation standards
* Maintain HACCP compliance and food safety regulations
* Control food cost, portion control, and inventory management
* Supervise station team and optimize staff productivity

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-11
E-post: info@pkfoods.se

