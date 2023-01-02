Talent program within Android Auto and GAS
2023-01-02
We are now looking for suitable candidates who are interested in being part of a generic program! This is a unique opportunity where we will provide you the right tools and equipment to get your future career started. As we currently have many customers and exciting assignments, you will have the possibility to choose which one of our customers you would like to work with and in which direction you would like to develop.
This is the program
The program will start in the end of next summer (2023), and it will proceed over 12 months. We will provide you advanced competences within Android Auto and GAS. You will receive high quality education by experts in their specific fields. By obtaining a practical approach, this will procure you with social as well as technical skills. Some of our customers will even be able to provide the possibility of an earlier start before the program has begun. If you are a student this can also be a great possibility for you to do your master thesis at one of our customers.
The generic program will include:
Introduction to development within Android Auto and GAS
Courses in Linux, Scrum, Kotlin and security
Mentorship
Learning to work with agile methods
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone who is eager to learn new things, and to further develop current skills. We also believe that you have:
Bachelor or Master 's degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Vocational degree or equivalent
Essential and good knowledge with programming in Java, C++ or Kotlin
Additionally, English is a requirement, and some of our customers demand that you have a Swedish citizenship. It is also meritorious if you had or currently have any side projects of your own within this field.
Cilbuper Group - About us
Cilbuper Group consists of four companies. Republify is an educational company where we provide education and courses to our own consultants but also our costumers' coworkers. We also have three consulting companies with different focuses. Pagesplit, where we have experts working with databases, Agoshi is more focused on senior consultants who can choose different projects between our customers to work with and Cilbuper IT is more oriented towards junior developers who we try to help get the start of their career with the existing network that we have. We therefore have various opportunities to offer and different customers to choose between.
We are excited to receive your application and to take a further dialog with you, where we can tell you a little bit more about the program.
Apply using the following link if this sounds interesting to you: https://pnty-apply.ponty-system.se/cilbuper?id=162
