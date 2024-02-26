Talent Acquisition Specialist (Tech Recruitment)
Incluso AB / Administratörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla administratörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-02-26
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Södertälje
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Talent Acquisition Specialist (Tech Recruitment) for an international company in Södertälje. Fluency in both Swedish and English is a requirement for this role. Start is ASAP, 6 months contract to start with.
Assignment
In the assignment as a Talent Acquisition specialist the consultant will drive and be responsible for multiple recruitments together with the responsible manager. The team is focused on recruiting positions within R&D (mostly tech-roles). You need to understand the process and also coach the managers and other stakeholders in the talent supply chain within the company. Tasks also includes to work with improvement work in the team for R&D. We have just implemented a new global process and HR-system which means that the consultant will be part of the change journey and need to learn a system which is new for everybody.
Important to be able to handle stress and be good in communicating (with candidates, managers and other colleagues).
Other Specifications:
Experience in working with recruitment and Talent Acquisition is a must (at least 2-3 years). We need a consultant that is flexible and can easily switch tasks or cover for someone else. We have a lot of recruitments ongoing at the same time and we expect the consultant to have high capacity when it comes to handling them parallel.
Education
Bachelor degree within HR or a equivalent (otherwise more experience within TA)
Meriting
Recruited teach-roles or worked with SAP system
Language: Good knowledge in both Swedish and English (both verbal and written)
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Södertälje, 100% on-site. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 6 months to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV in Word format and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8496259