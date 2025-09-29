Talent Acquisition Partner, temporary position (parental leave cover)
2025-09-29
We're one of the world's oldest start-ups - and we're just getting started.
At Husqvarna Group, innovation is in our DNA. With over 330 years of heritage and a passion for pioneering technology, we design and deliver world class products and solutions for forest, park, garden and construction care. From robotic lawn mowers to cutting-edge chainsaws and sustainable battery systems, we're shaping the future - and we want you to be part of it.
Do you enjoy recruitment? The exciting feeling that arises during the kickoff meeting, getting to know candidates, and finding the perfect match? Recruiting for an innovative and global employer? We, a cheerful group of TA partners, are now looking for another colleague to join our recruitment team at Husqvarna. This is a temporary position covering a parental leave starting as soon as possible, lasting until end of September 2026). You will report to our Head of Talent Acquisition.
Who are we? Currently, we are six colleagues with many years of experience in recruitment, employer branding, and HR. Our daily work involves collaborating with our fantastic managers to find future talents for our open positions at Husqvarna. We are a positive group that always supports each other, learns from one another, and has a lot of fun together. We love to try out new things, and are for example working on how to integrate AI in our daily work.
Right now, we are on a transformative journey, reshaping our Talent Acquisition department. We are forming a new team with our Global Business Solution Center in Warsaw and our Talent Acquisition Partners in Sweden. Our mission is clear: to deliver the right talent - at the right time - to our organization.
About the role:
In the role as an Talent Acquisition Partner you key responsibilities will be:
Drive end-to-end recruitment processes in assigned business areas, in collaboration with Recruiter Admin and Hiring manager
Ensure timely and high-quality execution of all recruitment stages, from job requisition to offer
Search on LinkedIn to find the best talents
Champion a positive and engaging candidate experience throughout the recruitment journey
Act as a trusted advisor to hiring managers, supporting them in defining job requirements, evaluating candidates, and making informed hiring decisions
About you:
Firstly, you are a true team player who enjoys helping others and contributing to our culture of being Bold, Dedicated, and Caring. Furthermore, you are naturally curious and a driven people person who loves to manage high-quality recruitment processes. It is also important that you thrive in a high-paced environment - always with work-life balance in mind - and enjoy adapting to changing circumstances where your creative problem-solving skills and customer mindset are absolutely key. You are proactive, always seeking to improve and identify the next step in Managers' and Candidates' needs during the recruitment process. Last but definitely not least, you have high integrity, professionalism, and a structured way of working.
Bachelor or Master degree in HR, psychology, business administration, sociology or similar.
4+ years experience from end-to-end recruiting
Previous experience on working in Workday is meriting
Certification in assessment tool Predictive Index is an advantage
Advantage with experience of working with inhouse recruitment in a manufacturing environment
High proficiency in Swedish and English is a must, since our work spans across different countries and cultures
Location
This position will be placed in Huskvarna or Stockholm. But, with our hybrid working environment, you'll have the flexibility to work both onsite and remotely, promoting work-life balance for all team members. We meet in the office at least 2-3 days a week (50%)
Your application:
Ready to join the adventure? Apply now and let's make great things happen together! Application deadline is on 6th of October.
For more information about the position, please contact hiring manager Head of Talent Acquisition, Eva Bexelius on eva.bexelius@husqvarnagroup.com
.
Winning Through Culture
We believe that business is ultimately about people, as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge we take on.
Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together. Join us in shaping the future!
Learn more about our culture here.
