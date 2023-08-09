Talent Acquisition Partner
2023-08-09
• +5 yr experience from end to end recruiting and project management
• Proficiency in ATS tools and job boards
• Fluent in English, written and spoken
• Experience in setting up an outsourced recruitment model is a plus
Company Description
We are looking for a Talent Acquisition Partner with experience from tech or gaming domain. Out client is transferring into an outsources partner model. During the transfer period, until the new model is fully implemented, they will continue to hire via internal TA Specialists. The TA Specialist will support hiring managers in the recruiting process by sourcing candidates, assessment of skill in accordance with job requirements, negotiated terms and conditions in cooperation with hiring manager and HRBP. Your tasks will range from running new roles through our internal recruitment and referral program, successfully setting up our partners to represent us and source candidates for roles, educating our managers and team around recruitment to running Employer Brand activations in order promote them in the market. The position holder will also support the TA Manager in transition over to the new hiring model. Success in this role is someone who is action and results oriented who strives to provide an excellent candidate experience while being an ambassador to them. The role is part of the Human Resources team.
Responsibilities:
• Contribute to the set up of the outsourced recruitment model including setting up framework and contractual agreements with external partners.
• Manage relationships with external partners.
• Educate our hiring teams around our recruitment framework and behavior model to ensure an inclusive recruitment process.
• Coordinating recruitment partners, hiring managers, HRBPs and candidates through the recruitment process, providing an excellent candidate experience.
• Participate in Employer Branding initiatives and community recruitment activities.
• Support with internship program.
• Facilitate internal recruitment process and internal referrals.
• Brand Ambassador at work fairs and other events to promote the Employer Brand.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
We believe you are a great collaborator with excellent communication skills. You know how to build strong relationships and connect with others. Furthermore, you think ahead, you are a good listener and target driven.
Salary
By agreement.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start ASAP and the assignment is expected to run for 6 months with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client in Stockholm. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing.
