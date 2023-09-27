Talent Acquisition Business Partner
2023-09-27
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Talent Acquisition Business Partner
Epiroc is looking for an experienced and dynamic Talent Acquisition Business partner to join the Group Talent Acquisition Team, providing a best-in-class Executive Recruitment experience and support for the Executive Management Team. You will have responsibility for sourcing, attracting, interviewing and discussing the strategic value and differing contributions of candidates to find the best fit for the business.
Collaborating with a wider global community, you will help identify up and coming talent, provide guidance and encourage internal mobility. You will contribute to selecting which assessment tools best contribute to the recruitment process. You will apply the same to candidate selection as well as team development, facilitating communication, psychological safety, and growth opportunities.
Your mission
Contribute to a culture of safety first, with particular focus on fostering psychological safety.
Present Epiroc in the best light to potential future talent by being an active ambassador of Epiroc values and goals.
Write inclusive and engaging job descriptions for our roles which will attract diverse talent.
Source, screen, interview and assess candidates, gaining a detailed understanding of the candidate background, as well as what unique potential they bring to the organization and organizational culture.
Produce clear, detailed and concise candidate and team assessment reports as needed.
Drive the rollout of new assessment tools throughout the organization to harness their utility to their maximum potential, providing clarity and support during implementation.
Develop and grow a talent pipeline for the organization, with special focus on key functions, to ensure continuity and agility during transition periods.
Ensure the team has accurate and up to date data analytics to have an overview of the team activities, but also an overview of the recruitment function of the organization.
Find new ways to partner with the business and develop company culture.
Your profile
• 5 years of Executive Search experience from international company.
Experience and understanding of psychometric psychological assessments.
University degree, preferably in psychology or similar.
Fluent spoken and written English, additional languages are a plus.
International experience and familiarity with multicultural and matrix organizational.
You are a self-starter and empathic individual, passionate about finding the best fit for the team and for the organization.
You believe that the right person in the right role can transform a team and contribute to developing company culture. You have strong business acumen and a strategic mindset, partnering with the business and providing unique insight. You like to take charge and take on responsibility for all aspects, while finding creative and simple solutions for complex ventures.
You are an agile thinker with a well-structured manner and strong communication skills.
You are data driven and structured.
Application and contact
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 15th October. We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
Location and travel
This position is in Stockholm (Sickla), Sweden. Some business travel will be required.
Application and contacts
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 15th October. We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
For questions about the hiring process, please contact recruiting recruiter specialist Dana Galova, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions Ersättning
