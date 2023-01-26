Taiwanese Language Trainer ( Mandarin)

2023-01-26


Job Description:
Our language and communications company is looking for an Taiwanese speaker for teaching Business & General Taiwanese (mandarin) to business people in the Stockholm area . If you speak any other language please include that in your application as well.
Experience in teaching is not necessary.
Duration: Part time
Start: asp
(SW)Intermittent , 10-20 %Salary: As agreed

Send application to: E-mail: info@gmsgroup.se

or fax 08 798 2070
or mail to above address
No phone calls.
www.gmsgroup.se
Last application day 2023-02-13

GMS Language Services®

Employer:
GLG AB Dba/
GMS Language Services®
Box 104
135 23 Tyresö , Sweden

GLG dba, GMS International® is a global education company specialized in customized solutions and services for the corporate market - leadership, communications, language, culture, customer service, sales, project management, stress management, personal effectivity & change management. Our courses are delivered at our client's offices and facilities or at centrally located course facilities.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-25
E-post: info@gmsgroup.se

Arbetsgivare
Svenska Great Looking Group AB (org.nr 556787-2600)
135 23  TYRESÖ

Arbetsplats
Svenska Great Looking Group

Jobbnummer
7383223

