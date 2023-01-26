Taiwanese Language Trainer ( Mandarin)
Svenska Great Looking Group AB / Gymnasielärarjobb / Tyresö Visa alla gymnasielärarjobb i Tyresö
2023-01-26
, Lidingö
, Värmdö
, Huddinge
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Svenska Great Looking Group AB i Tyresö
, Stockholm
, Finspång
, Gävle
, Gotland
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description:
Our language and communications company is looking for an Taiwanese speaker for teaching Business & General Taiwanese (mandarin) to business people in the Stockholm area . If you speak any other language please include that in your application as well.
Experience in teaching is not necessary.
Duration: Part time
Start: asp
(SW)Intermittent , 10-20 %Salary: As agreed
Send application to: E-mail: info@gmsgroup.se
or fax 08 798 2070
or mail to above address
No phone calls.www.gmsgroup.se
Last application day 2023-02-13
GMS Language Services®
Employer:
GLG AB Dba/
GMS Language Services®
Box 104
135 23 Tyresö , Sweden
GLG dba, GMS International® is a global education company specialized in customized solutions and services for the corporate market - leadership, communications, language, culture, customer service, sales, project management, stress management, personal effectivity & change management. Our courses are delivered at our client's offices and facilities or at centrally located course facilities.
GLG dba, GMS International® is a global education company specialized in customized solutions and services for the corporate market - leadership, communications, language, culture, customer service, sales, project management, stress management, personal effectivity & change management. Our courses are delivered at our client's offices and facilities or at centrally located course facilities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-25
E-post: info@gmsgroup.se Arbetsgivare Svenska Great Looking Group AB
(org.nr 556787-2600)
135 23 TYRESÖ Arbetsplats
Svenska Great Looking Group Jobbnummer
7383223