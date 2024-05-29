TA Manager
2024-05-29
We are looking for a Talent Aquisition Manager
You will join our diverse Talent Acquisition team, spread over Central and Northern Europe. As an experienced manager you will oversee the external recruitment process for all Manager & Professional roles in all the countries of your scope handled by your team. Being hands-on and proactive you will also contribute to fulfilling business needs by taking care of the end2end recruitment process for dedicated roles too.
You will join our international Talent Acquisition community ideally based in Brussels, Belgium, while reporting to the Talent Acquisition Lead for Northern Europe in Germany. Together with your team, your key mission is to support the business by sourcing and staffing the talent pipeline for our future talents for Air Liquide Europe. You are a teamplayer and will liaise with Group TA, the Center of Expertise Talent Acquisition Europe as well as local HR to put common best practices into place.
Together with your amazing team, you manage the end to end responsibility for one of our business lines according to defined SLAs. You keep a close eye on Diversity and candidate experience and contribute to fostering our Employer Branding activities.
Team Management
You are passionate about developing and coaching you TA specialists based in several countries all across Europe
You support and coach other TA specialists on projects related to further enhance our European Talent Acquisition, Employer Branding, Campus Management & Fresh Graduates Strategy
You identify competency development needs and enable your team to take decisions for their individual recruitment case
Strategy
You connect our European Talent Acquisition Strategy with local requirements and put the right sourcing strategy in place while contributing to our European Employer Branding & Fresh Graduate Strategy
You follow up with HRDs/HRBPs and business leader to understand business requirements
You apply data to support your team's recruitment decisions, analyze and report KPIs for your stakeholders and team while ensuring SLAs are met
You advise your key stakeholders on the right sourcing strategy and marketing techniques adapted to the different businesses, functions and employment markets of your scope
Together with your team you ensure standardized recruitment processes keeping an eye on our ambitious diversity targets and delivering a great candidate experience
Talent Acquisition Management
You conduct briefing calls, advise the hiring managers on the right recruiting strategy and execute the candidate selection process before handing over into offer process to your local HR community
You lead talent scouting projects and candidate pooling by thinking ahead, building pipelines and engaging with passive candidates in order to create a strong external talent network
Requirements:
You bring solid experience in recruitment acquired as Senior TA specialist in a search firm or in a corporate company at an international level to the table, with proven experience in direct sourcing techniques and Application Tracking Systems. Proven experience or strong potential in team management is key to guide your team in many different countries.
You speak English and other languages relevant to your scope fluently and ensure you stay close to your business and team by traveling occasionally to your countries in scope. This position will be ideally based in Brussels Belgium.
You will be a shining star in this role with a least some of following requirements:
Agility, flexibility, open minded mindset, ability to multitask
Strong team spirit & collaboration skills (internal & external)
Empathy, ability to analyze, high sense of Customer centricity & Business understanding
Continuously seeking ways to improve, able to initiate new ideas and innovative solutions
Pragmatism & "make it simple" mindset with the ability to influence and challenge status-quo
Creative approach on problem solving and act as change agent
Ability and drive to work in a fast-paced multicultural environment
Excellent written and oral communication in English and at least one additional language relevant for this scope
