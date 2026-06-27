Systems Engineering, Test & Verification Experts -Hardware
Multiply Teknik & IT AB / Datajobb / Huddinge Visa alla datajobb i Huddinge
2026-06-27
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Salem
, Ekerö
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, Botkyrka
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About Multiply & VisFlow
Multiply is a technology-driven end-to-end solution provider operating at the intersection of advanced software development, system engineering and data-driven platforms. Together with VisFlow — our proprietary product for structured, visual and traceable technical knowledge — we help organizations build, operate and continuously evolve complex systems within security-critical and data-intensive domains.
VisFlow transforms complex technical processes, system flows and operational knowledge into clear, visual and interconnected representations. The platform enables teams to understand, manage and scale advanced systems throughout their entire lifecycle — from development and deployment to operations and continuous improvement.
The Opportunity
We are now looking for experienced engineers within systems engineering, hardware integration, test infrastructure, lab environments, system integration, verification and qualification for advanced technical assignments in complex and security-critical environments.
You may work in the development of next-generation defence, electronic warfare, communication or other advanced technical systems, where prototypes, integration environments, reference systems and verification activities play a central role in bringing complex solutions from concept to qualified product.
These roles are suited for engineers who enjoy working close to the technology, combining structured engineering methods with hands-on problem-solving in multidisciplinary environments.
Current Focus Areas
We are currently looking for experienced specialists within one or more of the following areas:
1. HW Systems Engineering
As a HW Systems Engineer, you may be part of a subsystem team responsible for developing core components of advanced technical systems. Your focus will be systems engineering activities related to hardware integration, testing, verification and qualification.
You will work closely with design, test and system stakeholders, ensuring that insights from prototype testing and integration activities are fed back into design decisions, system requirements and verification plans.
Typical responsibilities may include:
Performing systems engineering activities, including requirements updates and test case definition
Supporting hardware prototype integration and hands-on testing
Troubleshooting hardware issues during integration and test phases
Capturing test results and technical feedback to refine design and system requirements
Supporting formal hardware verification and qualification activities
Collaborating with internal teams, suppliers and external stakeholders
Contributing to structured documentation, traceability and lifecycle governance
2. Test & Lab Infrastructure Engineering
As a Test & Lab Infrastructure Engineer, you will play a central role in enabling system integration and verification of complex technical solutions by establishing, developing and maintaining modern test environments and lab infrastructure.
You will be responsible for ensuring that development, integration and verification activities can be carried out efficiently, structurally and with high quality.
Typical responsibilities may include:
Establishing, developing and maintaining lab environments and reference systems
Designing and implementing modular test solutions, integration rigs and test equipment
Supporting planning, preparation and execution of system integration and verification activities
Contributing to integration, verification and validation strategies
Ensuring strong configuration management, structure and traceability in test environments
Participating in integration, troubleshooting and technical problem-solving when needed
Developing methods, ways of working and technical solutions within test and verification
Collaborating with development teams, delivery projects and other technical functions
Your Profile
We are looking for driven, structured and technically strong engineers who enjoy working in complex, multidisciplinary environments. You are comfortable combining strategic systems thinking with practical, hands-on engineering work.
You may have experience from defence, aerospace, rail, radio communications, med-tech, telecom, automotive, industrial systems or other sectors with high demands on robustness, reliability, traceability and quality.
You bring several of the following:
MSc / Civil Engineering degree in Electronics, Engineering Physics, Computer Engineering, Systems Engineering or a related field
Several years of experience within systems engineering, test, verification, system integration or hardware-focused product development
Experience with requirements management and systems engineering processes
Experience with hardware integration, testing or verification
Experience establishing, developing or maintaining lab environments, reference systems or test infrastructure
Good understanding of system design and system integration processes
Ability to work in both structured engineering processes and hands-on technical environments
Strong communication and collaboration skills
Professional proficiency in Swedish and English
Meriting Experience
It is an advantage if you have experience from one or more of the following areas:
RF and microwave technologies
Hardware-near systems
Communication and network solutions
Defence, aerospace or other security-critical systems
EMC, environmental testing or system qualification
Configuration management in complex system environments
Formal verification and validation
Technical leadership or coordination of technical teams
Prototype development, integration rigs or advanced test equipment
Requirements tools, test management tools or lifecycle management platforms
What Multiply Offers
At Multiply, you become part of an end-to-end provider where deep technical expertise, systems thinking and long-term value creation are central.
We offer:
An inclusive workplace where diversity and respect are core values
Projects that contribute to a sustainable and secure society
Flexible working conditions within meaningful, high-impact assignments
Access to strong professional networks and experienced industry role models
Continuous feedback and support to help you grow in your career
Opportunities to work with advanced systems where technical depth, structure and engineering rigor truly matter
Security Requirements
Some assignments may require that you undergo and are approved in accordance with applicable security protection regulations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Multiply Teknik & IT AB
(org.nr 556919-3500)
Modulvägen 6, Plan 2 (visa karta
)
141 75 KUNGENS KURVA Jobbnummer
9982086