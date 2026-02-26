Systems Engineer to Beyond Gravity Linköping
Beyond Gravity Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Linköping
2026-02-26
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beyond Gravity Sweden AB i Linköping
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Beyond Gravity is not your typical space company. We're a unique blend of agility, speed, and innovation, fusing a start-up mindset with decades of industry expertise and a track record of 100% mission success. Our dynamic team of over 1700 professionals, spread across 13 locations in six countries, is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is technically feasible. We're not just building crucial products for the satellites and launchers industry, we're helping to improve life on earth.
Your Crew
You will become part of the Engineering Team. Today, we are a team of approximately 90 people with diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise, such as Design Engineer, Systems Engineer, Analysis Engineer, and Verification and Test Engineer. Together, we form a strong team with a great passion for technology - we are responsible for the development, design, structural analysis, and testing of our products which are mechanical structures, mechanism and separating systems for carrying and separating spacecrafts. Alongside us, you will develop and improve products in an innovative industry. You will become part of a dedicated team with the ambition to revolutionize space!
Your Mission
The Systems Engineer is the technical responsible in both the proposal phase and development work
Technical lead of the proposal
Editor of the Technical Proposal collecting input from all relevant disciplines
Requirements definition, analysis, and verifications
Functional and physical architecture
Trade-off analyses
Technical budgets and margin policy
Risk identification and mitigation - technical risks
Technical pre-requisites for cost calculation
As part of a project team
Technical lead of the project
Requirements definition, analysis
Technical product specification and verification
Functional and physical architecture
Trade-off analyses
Technical budgets and margin policy
Design, development, and verification plan
Risk identification and mitigation - technical risks
As a System Engineer you are also foreseen to take an active part in developing our processes, methods, and tools.
Your Story
Must's:
Master's degree in engineering
Work experience in relevant technical field (Mechanical)
Knowledge of manufactured products in metals and/or carbon fiber
Broad knowledge of relevant technical field (knows enough about the technical field to understand and lead)
Nice to have's:
Working knowledge/experience from several technical fields (Mechanical, electrical etc.)
Space/Aerospace experience
Interest in Leadership
Why Beyond Gravity?
To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with.
Wellness allowance via the benefits portal Epassi.
Lunch subsidy via Edenred, which means you are offered a card loaded with 1520 SEK/month.
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team. Please send your updated CV in English.
For questions regarding the position, please contact: Fredrik Göransson
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Catarina Rio | catarina.afonsorio@beyondgravity.com
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
Applications by e-mail cannot be considered. We do not accept dossiers from recruitment agencies for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beyond Gravity Sweden AB
(org.nr 556134-2204)
Pilotgatan 5 (visa karta
)
582 78 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
9765385