Systems Engineer IT/OT
SkillHuset Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-08-07
Assignment description
Project Assignment:
The role will be a part of a new agile team and responsible to ensure the quality of the Product development. By driving and define requirements, verify and validate the products, ensure fully integration with OT and no impact on production.
Assignments & responsibilities:
Enable and realize a technically integrated solution in projects
Act as a technical leader who leads technical integration and drive the overall technical solutions within projects
Understand the technical system/solution, drive how the sub-systems interact and create relevant technical backbone milestones to guide development and maturity of the product
Drive technical investigation/problem solving and changes until solution is found
Lead the 'built-in' quality mindset and WoW in the team
Align technical decisions with technical community
Requirements management:
Understand and manage requirements and make sure that the requirements are aligned and understood.
Break down and cascade requirements to the relevant receiving level, if necessary, down to technical engineering attributes.
Lead agreed requirements to fulfillment (including requirement "trade-off" discussions/decisions)
Secure requirement alignment and decision making/trade-offs with technical community (TPOs, SSOs).
Align with other SA/SE (Systems Architects/Systems Engineering) working on the same system
Design/Engineering:
Drive S-FMEA
Secure clear engineering attributes for sub-systems and lead sub-systems interaction practically within the project
Drive the Verification & validation strategy and test plan (including the test for failure, considering the inputs from FMEA)
Create V&V strategy on what the system is supposed to deliver and make sure that the sub-system results matches maturity for system testing
System and Sub-system status:
At checkpoints present technical status, Likelihood of Technical Success (LoTS), gaps and risk within project and to interacting projects. (S-DRMs/FUs)
Drive relevant swim lanes within the project.
Drive validation of requirements and technical risk management
Tools to use:
S-DRM/DRM checklists
FMEA/Risk management
Configuration development documentation
Competences
MUST:
Background in Automation
Working experience in Requirement & Risk management
Working experience in driving Verification & Validation activities
WANT: knowledge in IT (Information Technology)/ OT (Operational Technology) and OT Security.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-25
