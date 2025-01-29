Systems Engineer
2025-01-29
Are you passionate about technology and eager to shape the products of the future?
Do you thrive in a fast-paced environment where innovative ideas turn into real-world solutions? We're looking for a skilled Systems Engineer to join our team and bring technical expertise, creativity, and a holistic mindset to the table.
At CPAC, we believe that innovation is fueled by diverse perspectives. Whether you're a beekeeper, a runner, or a music producer, we value the unique insights you bring. When a philatelist collaborates with a handyman, or a gamer teams up with a sailing enthusiast, unexpected and groundbreaking solutions emerge. Together, we create smarter, more user-friendly systems for trucks, excavators, boats, and more.
Ready to develop cutting-edge systems in automation, control, and autonomous technology? Join us in driving the future of the automotive industry!
Responsibilities Designing and developing complex systems with a deep understanding of electronics, software, and system topologies.
Translating customer and supplier needs into well-defined technical requirements.
Collaborating closely with developers, testers, and customers to ensure high-quality, user-friendly solutions.
Keeping up with emerging technologies and applying them to create innovative solutions.
Managing multiple projects in a dynamic, fast-moving environment.
Key qualifications System thinking: Ability to see the big picture and navigate technical complexities.
Strong problem-solving skills: Tackling challenges with creativity and precision.
Experience in system design: Knowledge of electronics, embedded software, Android development and integrations.
Cloud expertise:Experience with cloud services is a plus, but not a requirement.
Educational background: Ideally in mechatronics, electrical engineering, or similar.
Communication & collaboration: Fluent in English and skilled at working across disciplines.
How to apply
If you're excited to make a significant impact and want to be a part of our innovative team, we'd love to learn more about you. Submit your application today and don't hesitate to reach out to recruiter Malin Lindebjörn with any questions you may have. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cpac Systems AB
(org.nr 556566-2870), https://cpacsystems.se/ Arbetsplats
Cpac Systems Kontakt
Malin Lindebjörn malin.lindebjorn@cpacsystems.se Jobbnummer
9133776