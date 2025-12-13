Systems Engineer - RF Technology
2025-12-13
Systems Engineer - RF Technology About the role
We are looking for an experienced Systems Engineer specialized in radio and RF technology to join one of our clients within the Surveillance business area. In this role, you will contribute to the development of secure and reliable communication solutions for mission-critical systems.
You will work with the development, integration, and verification of advanced radio systems, in close collaboration with experienced engineers and cross-functional project teams.
Your responsibilities
Develop and define system architecture for radio systems
Work with requirements management for customized and product-based solutions
Contribute to system design and product development
Integrate, test, and verify radio systems
Collaborate closely with project teams and mentors to ensure high-quality deliveries
We are looking for someone who has
At least 5 years of experience in a similar Systems Engineering role
Strong knowledge of radio technology and RF systems
Understanding of bandwidth, link budget, and radio system design
Basic knowledge or orientation in 5G technology
Experience in system integration, testing, and requirements management
About Vipas
Vipas is a technology-driven consultancy where expertise, professional growth, and long-term relationships are at the core. We work with leading companies in technology, industry, and other mission-critical sectors, offering exciting assignments where you can grow and make a real impact.
Why Vipas AB?We offer personal follow-up, support in your career development, and the opportunity to work on assignments that truly make a difference. At Vipas, you become part of an engaged and passionate team that values technology, quality, and collaboration.
