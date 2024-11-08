Systems Engineer - Fluidics to Moleculent
Are you experienced in fluidics design and want to contribute to driving innovation in life science instrumentation? Join Moleculent as a Systems Engineer-fluidics and lead our flow cell and fluidics projects through each stage of development, from concept to product care!
Moleculent is on a mission to build products that yield new insights into the molecular foundation of human biology. This is a chance for you to join a focused and dedicated team with extensive experience building successful life-science companies and products. This is a permanent position based in Solna, Stockholm.
We welcome your application today!
Please note that consultant applications are not being considered at this time.
JOB DESCRIPTIONIn this role, you will be responsible for the design and development of flow cells and fluidics systems at every stage of the development life cycle. From initial concept and design through to design transfer and ongoing product care, you will play a vital role in ensuring the high quality and functionality of our flow cell products.
Key responsibilities:
Lead flow cell and fluidics design, testing, and troubleshooting activities.
Flow cell production engineering and resolution of technical challenges in production.
Develop and test new flow cell designs to meet evolving needs.
Instrument-level testing and verification
QUALIFICATIONSTo fit the role, you have an MSc in Technical Biology, Molecular Biotechnology, Material Science, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field. A Ph.D. in a relevant field is a plus. Fluent written and spoken English is required.
Must have:
Experience with fluidics design in analytical systems
Experience with fluidics consumable prototyping, design, and transfer to manufacturing
Expert understanding of materials commonly used in the Life science field, including plastics and adhesives
Experience in product development of instrumentation within Life Science.
Hands-on experience working in lab environments or similar settings
Nice to have:
Skilled in setting up test specifications and in documenting verification plans and reports.
Extensive experience with instruments combining software, mechanics, and electrical interfaces, preferably in analytical or medical devices (e.g., in vitro diagnostics)
Skilled in requirements engineering, requirements breakdown, and system-level understanding of HW/SW instrument systems for bioanalytics
Experience with flow simulations
We believe that the ideal candidate for this role is hands-on, self-motivated, and enjoys working cross-functionally. You enjoy working in a dynamic environment and have a strong analytical mindset and a pragmatic approach to problem-solving.
MOLECULENTWe believe innovative biotechnology has enabled massive leaps forward in understanding the composition of tissues and organs. However, the functional understanding of how cells communicate in their native context and form these complex systems has just begun. We develop technology designed to uncover radical new insights into the cellular level of human biology by mapping the communication between cells in human tissue and providing meaningful data.https://www.moleculent.com/
