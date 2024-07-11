Systems and Test Engineer
Telescope Services AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-07-11
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Telescope Services AB i Lund
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Telescope Services AB har sedan 1999 jobbat med att rekrytera de främsta mjukvaruspecialisterna från hela världen. Vårt huvudkontor ligger i Lund, med rekryteringsnoder i mer än tio länder, och vi är idag ca 100 medarbetare på plats här i Sverige.
Assignment:
The project is entering the final phase of the development. During 2023 and 2024 global productions start will take place and all development activities and related verification and validation needs to be completed.
Requirements:
• Level 2 or higher. 3-6 years of Experience/Middle
• Experience in Automotive communication protocols (CAN/Flexray/Ethernet)
• Experience with design and development of HIL Test solutions, Rest bus simulations
• Experience in Canoe/Carmaker/VT System
• Experience in scripting language like: CAPL/Python
• Experience in SW, electronics, system solution and functions
• Understanding of Suspension/Steering/Braking/ADAS systems will be an added advantage.
• Good understanding of the automotive industry
• Previous experience within the area of ADAS
Please send Your CV to jobs@telescopeservices.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-09
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "TSS-TSE-230828". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telescope Services AB
(org.nr 556807-2820)
Scheelevägen 16 (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Jobbnummer
8797690