2023-12-21
Are you an experienced systemengineer? Could this be the next step in your career? At Saab, we constantly look ahead and push boundaries for what is considered technically possible. We collaborate with colleagues around the world who all share our challenge - to make the world a safer Place. Come join us!
Your role
In this role you will be our creator and educator. You are the one creating manuals and protostructures and also carrying out verifications and configurations. You will also be supporting the product owner and team in analyze system 's characteristics to produce requirements and design specifications for models for simulating the system. Also, analyze customer needs to convert these to requirement for functions in simulation systems and design implementations based on requirements, own and others' ideas and document them. An employment with us means many opportunities in both profession and career. The main tasks are:
* Secure ways of working for quality assurance
* Develop strategy and procedures for verification of internal and costumers needs
* Requirement handling
* Verification
* Perform and document tests, for customer as well as for internal use
* Produce and perform educations for customers
* Structure and document products and versions in PDM-systems.
Your profile
It is important for us to find someone who will fit in and be able to participate as well as engage in everything our team does. That includes writing and reading codes and therefor we are looking for someone with experience of programming and software development. We believe that you can be accurate when bringing order and a team player when collaborating.
Required skills:
* Bachelor degree in physics, mathematics or computer science
* Knowledge of Java
* Verification skills
* Good language skills in Swedish and English, verbally and in writing
Desired skills:
* Leadership skills
* Experience from system design.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading technology for monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers radar systems, electronic warfare, combat systems as well as safety and security solutions.
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
Read about our values here
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
