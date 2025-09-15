System Verification Specialist
2025-09-15
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At HemoCue, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
HemoCue is a leading provider of point-of-care diagnostic solutions, enabling healthcare practitioners across clinical settings and geographies to improve patient outcomes and clinical workflows. For more than four decades we've been advancing what's possible at the point of care. HemoCue offers point-of-care testing for hemoglobin, glucose and HbA1c as well as total and differential white blood cell count.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
As a System Verification Specialist, you'll play a pivotal role in both new product development and sustaining engineering projects. You'll be responsible for planning, leading, and executing analytical performance testing and system verification activities-ensuring our products meet the highest standards of quality and performance.
You'll be part of a dynamic team of test engineers, specialists, and researchers, reporting to the Manager of Clinical Operations. This is an on-site position based in Ängelholm.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
In this cross-functional project environment, you'll serve as a Core Team Member (CTM), fully accountable for the scope, timeline, and budget of your sub-project. You'll drive daily and visual management processes using the Danaher Business System (DBS), contributing to a culture of continuous improvement.
You'll collaborate with internal colleagues and external consultants, and actively support hands-on testing in the lab.
Own and standardize test protocols, ensuring alignment with current guidelines and industry standards
Plan, lead, execute, and follow up on system verification activities within R&D projects
Take full accountability for the scope, timeline, and budget of system verification sub-projects
Ensure compliance with ISO 13485, QSR, and Design Control requirements
Participate in hands-on laboratory work for analytical performance testing
The essential requirements of the job include:
University degree in natural sciences, engineering, or equivalent
Proven experience in planning, executing, and reporting system verification testing
Strong hands-on laboratory skills and a practical approach to testing and analysis
Solid understanding of statistical methods and their application in test design
Demonstrated project management experience, with the ability to lead cross-functional teams
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Experience in medical device product development
Familiarity with CLSI EP guidelines
Your main communication language will be Swedish, but fluency in English-both spoken and written-is required.
Who You Are
You're an efficient, structured, and solution-oriented team player who thrives in a fast-paced environment. You're not afraid to take the lead to achieve project goals. You communicate easily with others and enjoy working in a company driven by continuous improvement-both in equipment and processes.
We review applications on an ongoing basis and look forward to hearing from you. Submit your application today - we're excited to learn more about you!
Union contacts: Henrik Pommer, Unionen, +46 431 481 244 or Katarina Cooper, Akademikerföreningen, +46 431 481 302
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
