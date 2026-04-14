System Test Engineer Residential Robotics R&D
Husqvarna AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2026-04-14
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
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At Husqvarna Robotics, we don't just build lawn mowers - we create autonomous robots that tackle real-world challenges every day. Our Automower® is already world-leading, but we're just getting started. New sensors, smarter navigation, and advanced technologies are constantly being developed - and that's where you come in.
About the role
As a System Test Engineer, you'll have a key role in delivering a complete system solution to our customers. Apart from our physical robots we also develop state-of-the-art mobile applications and backend solutions. These system components are integrated to form a complete robotic system to meet our customers high expectations. You will in this role focus on real world manual systems test and learn to be a true robotic expert.
You'll work closely with embedded, app&backend, electronics and system engineering colleagues in an agile setup where teamwork, quick feedback, and continuous improvement are key. Testing here is a driver of innovation, and your insights will directly influence performance and user experience.
This role offers a real opportunity to grow both technically and professionally. If you're curious, passionate about technology, and thrive in a collaborative environment, this role will keep you engaged and help you develop in ways you might not expect.
What you'll do
Execute and document robotic mower system tests. You'll develop extensive insight into how our Automowers performs in real world environments.
Collect and analyze test data from our system and perform first-line analysis, spotting patterns and identifying potential issues.
Develop and improve system test cases and system test suites.
Cooperate closely with colleagues in the rest of our organization to capture possible issues and to ensure that findings are understood and acted upon.
Share progress and insights with your team and stakeholders, offering clear feedback and recommendations.
Spend quite some time at our different field test sites in the Huskvarna area but also occasionally travel to our test sites abroad.
What you bring
Documented experience in systems testing, preferably of embedded systems.
Strong technical skills, you'll need to learn new technology and system functionality continuously.
Good communication skills and a collaborative mindset - you enjoy teamwork and thrive in an agile environment where knowledge is shared and problems are solved together.
Familiarity with agile methodology and modern development/test tools.
A driver's license (sometimes the job requires chasing mowers, and the bus just won't cut it).
Location
This position is based in Huskvarna.
We believe the best ideas happen when we're connected. We spend most of our time together in the office, creating space for collaboration, creativity, and fast decision-making. This is consistent across all our global offices and helps us maintain a strong culture, support learning and development, and ensure everyone has access to the people and resources they need to thrive.
Your application:
Can you envision yourself being a part of this? If so, send us your application! Selection is ongoing.
Note: We do not accept applications via email due to GDPR compliance.
For questions about the role, please contact hiring manager:
Peter Johansson, peter.u.johansson@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner:
Jonathan Olsson, jonathan.olsson@husqvarnagroup.com
Winning Through Culture
We believe that business is ultimately about people, as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge we take on.
Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together. Join us in shaping the future!
Learn more about our culture here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9854201