System Study Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2026-02-27
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
In this role, you will be part of the HVDC System Performance Department, responsible for the overall performance of HVDC transmission links and their interaction with AC networks, including related stability studies. As a System Study Engineer, you will contribute to large-scale HVDC projects and gain exposure to system studies throughout the entire project lifecycle.
You will join a collaborative and supportive community of highly skilled colleagues from around the world. We value a dependable and committed team spirit, where knowledge sharing and empathy towards each other's challenges are key to our collective success. You will be surrounded by people who are responsible, respectful, and always willing to help one another grow.
How You'll Make an Impact
Perform studies, analysis and optimizations of the system dynamic performance for our HVDC-deliveries including development of control algorithms.
Contribute during testing of control and protection systems in-house and commissioning at our sites around the world.
Participate in different stages of an HVDC project's lifecycle, including support of our sales department during the marketing phase, over tenders, and order projects.
Cooperate with leading specialists of various disciplines involved in project and tender deliveries.
Your Background
You hold a Bachelor's degree (preferably with HVDC experience), Master's or Ph.D. in Electrical engineering, Power systems, Engineering physics, or a related field.
You may be an experienced Power System Studies Engineer or a recent graduate - we welcome committed and motivated talents at various levels.
Familiarity with tools such as PSCAD/EMTDC, PSSE, DIgSILENT PowerFactory, Matlab, NETOMAC, and/or ETAP is an advantage.
Strong command of spoken and written English is required; Swedish is a plus.
You have an analytical mindset and work independently and responsibly, taking initiative to solve challenges in a thoughtful and structured way.
As a person, you are collaborative, communicative, and supportive - someone who contributes to a positive and empathetic team environment.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge - apply today!
Recruiting manager Mattias Reijm, mattias.reijm@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort +46 107 38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren +46 107 38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt +46 107 38 70 43. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Antra Volujevica, antra.volujevica@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9766956