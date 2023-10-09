System Studies Analyst (Senior / Specialist)
2023-10-09
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
We don't care much about making history. We care about #MakingFuture
Job Description
Are you passionate and ready for something new? Are you a committed and curious team player who likes to challenge? Are you attracted by contributing with your knowledge and at the same time developing further? Then you are exactly right for our team of System Studies, FACTS, and HVDC. The team is within T&D Sweden at AFRY, which is ranked number 1 in Sweden and 7th globally.
AFRY is now looking for a driven senior/specialist power system analyst who wants to take part in our success story.
System Studies, FACTS, and HVDC section is a vibrant and competent team within T&D Sweden at AFRY. The team has a cross-functional role with great expertise and has a focus on Network Planning, FACTS (Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems), HVDC (High-Voltage, Direct Current) transmission systems, Integration of Renewables, Energy Storage Systems, and other Advanced Power Systems Applications.
Key Responsibilities:
Conduct network planning studies and selectivity plans
Ensure grid code compliance and perform connection studies
Perform load flow analysis and fault analysis
Conduct stability analysis and reliability assessments
Carry out dynamic performance studies and transient analysis
Evaluate power quality (harmonic performance, flicker, etc.)
Investigate system interaction and resonance issues
Participate in control system design and AC/DC network integration
Role Overview:
Develop system requirements for utility and industry clients
Evaluate contractor and supplier submissions for tenders and projects
Collaborate with customers to deliver sustainable techno-economic solutions
Travel within Sweden and potentially overseas
Establish and maintain long-term customer relationships
Business-oriented with sales and marketing understanding
Qualifications
Requirements:
MSc or Ph.D. in Electrical Power Systems
Minimum 5 years of hands-on experience in power systems analysis
Proficiency in FACTS, HVDC, and renewable energy systems integration
Expertise in power system simulation tools, such as PSCAD, PSS/E, DIgSILENT, EMTP-RV, ETAP, MATLAB, Simulink, RSCAD, etc.
Strong understanding of Power Systems and HV applications
Knowledge and experience in FACTS, HVDC, or RE integration is a plus
Additional Skills for the Specialist Role:
In-depth expertise in some of the above areas
Soft Skills Requirements:
Strong social and analytical skills
Self-driven and results-oriented
Ability to work independently
Proficiency in English, fluency in Swedish (knowledge of other languages is a plus)
If you are a passionate and experienced Power Systems Analyst with a keen interest in cutting-edge technologies and a desire to contribute to sustainable solutions, we encourage you to apply. Join our team at AFRY and be part of a dynamic, customer-focused environment that values expertise and innovation.
Additional Information
The last day for applications is 2023-10-31 but candidate evaluation and appointment take place on an ongoing basis so why not send in your application today?
If you have any questions, please contact Agata Erlandsson at agata.erlandsson@afry.com
or the Hiring Manager Mustafa Ibrahim at mustafa.ibrahim@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
771 30 LUDVIKA
8174041