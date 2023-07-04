System specialist
Prog-It AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Borås Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Borås
2023-07-04
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Prog-It AB i Borås
, Malmö
, Västerås
, Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
You can be just at the beginning of your career or already have experience in ICT environments, you have enthusiasm and the ability to solve customer challenges, a systematic way of working and a willingness to serve. We are a cloud-oriented company and invest heavily in Modern Workplace solutions, device management and standardization, and automation solutions. Microsoft is one of our strongest partners. We offer a diverse customer base with countless possibilities for doing and learning. We support the development of your skills with training, demo environments and a personal development plan.
The main part of our organization works from the capital region serving our customers located in Uusimaa, however, we also have significant customers in Jyväskylä and Tampere.
We hope you have the enthusiasm to take on new tasks. You are a team player both in Prog-It and in the customer environment. You want to learn and develop constantly at the forefront of the IT industry together with the rest of the team. Our employee benefits and salaries are competitive.
In our relaxed work community, there is no need for unnecessary tension. Your competent and pleasant coworkers are committed to both our company and our customers.
Are you interested? Apply for it today, and we'll talk more! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Prog-It AB
(org.nr 559058-6243), https://prog-it.net Arbetsplats
Prog-It Kontakt
Tolga Celebi tolga.celebi@prog-it.se 0702022775 Jobbnummer
7940096