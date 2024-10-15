System Software Verification Engineer Lund
2024-10-15
We are, on behalf of one of our customers, looking for a System Software Verification Engineer to join their organization.
This assignment is on-site in Lund and will start ASAP with long-term potential.
In this position, you are expected to:
• Extent and improve existing CI/CD infrastructure owned by team.
• Create and maintain automated black box tests for automotive embedded software using Vector environment.
• Participate in the requirement creation process ensuring that the requirements are testable
• Perform system fault tracing together with different knowledge groups.
• Supporting the different work groups & stakeholders with joining the test sessions on the rig/boxcar/vehicles.
• Work in a highly empowered agile team that is responsible for creating everything from requirements and software architecture to deployment and test.
Required skills:
• Full software lifecycle knowledge - from architecture and development to testing and deployment.
• You have been working with system architecture.
• You have written documentation on system level.
• You have skills in requirement review and test design.
• You have worked in a continuous integration environment.
• You know diagnostics protocols such as UDS and DoIP.
• You are well familiar with protocols like Ethernet, CAN, and LIN.
• Automotive industry knowledge with bus communication experience.
• You are fluent in spoken and written English.
Personality:
• You have a keen interest in modern computing technologies and want to work in an evolving industry and take part in the paradigm shift that is now happening.
• You like solving problems together with others.
• You are a customer-oriented person who enjoys being part of a team where you take the initiative and take pride in your own and the team's deliveries.
Nice to have's:
• You have been writing automated tests for embedded systems
• You have programming skills in Python, C/C++/CAPL
