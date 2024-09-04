System Safety Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
System Safety Leader
As the System Safety Leader, you will be responsible to create, foster and sustain system safety processes, methods, tools, and training within our global Engineering organization. You will ensure conformance with ISO 26262 & ISO 21448 standards and provide expert support to various teams regarding system safety processes. Your role will also involve conducting confirmation reviews of system safety. The role is an integrated part of our System Safety Competence Center (SSCC) where a team of (System Safety Leaders) SSLs are together achieving the long-term goals of ensuring that Volvo Cars has capabilities to deliver safe products within the System Safety area. System Safety at Volvo Cars includes Functional Safety (FUSA) as well as Safety of the Intended Functionality (SOTIF).
System Safety is an aspect that must be considered when developing cars. System Safety is concerned with handling faults and functional insufficiencies in electrical/electronic hardware and software to avoid harm to persons.
* Functional Safety is about handling safety issues caused by malfunctions due to systematic and random faults in electrical/electronic hardware and software.
* SOTIF is about achieving a safe functional behavior and nominal performance (including technical limitations) of electrical/electronic hardware and software.
Key Responsibilities:
* Drive the implementation of ISO 26262 & ISO 21448 and system safety processes across the organization.
* Develop and maintain system safety methods, tools, and best practices.
* Conduct awareness and training sessions to enhance the organization's understanding of system safety, principles, standards, and way of working.
* Provide expert support and guidance on system safety processes to various departments, including engineers and managers.
* Perform confirmation reviews of system safety work products to ensure compliance with ISO 26262.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate safety processes into product development.
* Stay up to date with industry trends and advancements in system safety and international standards.
* Develop and maintain a good System Safety Culture within Volvo Cars Engineering, e.g. by sharing experiences in our internal Community of Practice.
Qualifications:
* M.Sc. in Controls and Mechatronics, Electrical/Electronic or Computer Science Engineering or equal. Advanced degree preferred.
* Good knowledge of the relevant technical domain (e.g., brake systems, steering systems).
* Good knowledge of systems engineering including embedded SW/HW in the automotive domain.
* Good knowledge of system safety engineering practices, safety standards and product safety.
* Deep knowledge in the automotive relevant system safety standards e.g. (ISO 26262, ISO 21448)
* Experience in risk assessment and analysis methodologies (HARA, FTA, FMEDA, FMEA) and processes/methods/tools for functional safety and safety of the intended functionality.
* Very good in English, both written and spoken
* Flexible, enthusiastic, methodical, analytical, and with high professional integrity
* Self-motivated and able to drive initiatives
* Excellent collaboration skills
* Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams. Ersättning
