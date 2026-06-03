Senior Cisco SD-WAN Specialist
Avaron AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a senior advisory role where you help shape and strengthen a global Cisco SD-WAN environment. Working closely with an Infrastructure Network team, you will support both the ongoing evolution of the service and the day-to-day technical challenges that come with operating a large-scale network landscape. This role suits you if you enjoy combining strategic guidance with hands-on technical work in a complex international environment. It is a great opportunity to influence service development while working deeply with modern Cisco networking.
Job DescriptionYou will act as a senior advisor to the Infrastructure Network team and help drive service development and continuous improvement.
You will support the development, operation, and optimization of a global Cisco SD-WAN solution.
You will guide the team in technical decisions, best practices, and troubleshooting across the network environment.
You will create and deploy templates and contribute to structured deployment activities when needed.
You will troubleshoot Cisco SD-WAN issues and collaborate with Cisco TAC to resolve complex incidents.
You will contribute expertise within Cisco switching and wireless networking as part of the broader network landscape.
Requirements9–12 years of relevant experience.
Strong knowledge of Cisco Catalyst and hands-on experience with Cisco SD-WAN tools such as ISE.
Experience with template creation and deployment.
Solid expertise in Cisco switching and wireless networking.
Experience troubleshooting Cisco SD-WAN environments, including collaboration with Cisco TAC.
Experience with global rollout and management of Cisco SD-WAN solutions.
Fluent English.
Nice to haveExperience with industrial networks (OT).
Swedish language skills.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7845036-2033924". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9945714