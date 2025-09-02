System Owner, Lund
2025-09-02
Are you up for a new challenge where you will take the ownership of building and manage the infrastructure concept for our Research and Development (R&D) sites? You will play a key role in developing the infrastructure concept based on the latest technologies. At the same time keeping an available and reliable infrastructure. Are you interested in combining your technical skills with how technology creates business value? If yes, look at this opportunity! Come join us!
Who is your future team?
You will be part of a cross functional team within the Infrastructure & IT Operations department, and you will be the owner of Axis infrastructure & platforms on our R&D sites. You will build the technical concept for our business-critical R&D sites. Together we are supporting the Axis organization with new technology as well as management and support of the operational environment. In our department we are approx. 60 highly skilled technicians whom you will work with based on either technical development or supporting you with deeper technical knowledge. Together with the different teams you will deliver a highly available & reliable infrastructure that can add value, today, tomorrow and in the future.
What you'll do here as System Owner?
In the role as System Owner - Infrastructure concept, R&D sites, you will take the responsibility of the infrastructure at our R&D sites globally. As this is a new role within the department you will be able to influence what the role will entail. However, we think the role will consist of two areas of responsibility, technical development of the concept and concept support model design.
As part of the technical development, you need to use your understanding of how technology add value and identify improvements that could be turned into tangible roadmaps for your concept. You need to be able to drive change both within our organization as well as towards your stakeholders. To develop the technology, you need to understand the requirements from the R&D organization and how the operational environment need to be changed to fit its' purpose.
From a support perspective you need to manage the concept to provide high availability and reliability. Your leadership and communication skill will give you an advantage when it comes to planning Lifecycle Management and changes related to the concept.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We believe you have several years of experience in a similar role, or that you are a technical specialist looking for a new challenge. In either case, we believe you have a strong interest in and understanding of technology, as well as the type of business value it can create.
You should be comfortable managing a technical concept when it comes to documentation, evaluating the concept, and initiating and driving change. At the same time, you should have a passion for technology development and understand how new technology can be integrated into your concept, as well as come up with solutions based on business demands.
To be successful, you need to be able to discuss and present technical solutions to different types of stakeholders.
We believe you will need several of the skills below:
*
Extended knowledge & experience of different technologies like network, servers and backup solutions and how they work together as a solution.
*
Knowledge & experience of cyber security.
*
Knowledge & experience of understanding business requirement and turn these into technical solutions.
*
Experience of technical leadership.
*
Experience of building roadmaps.
*
Experience of stakeholder management
*
Knowledge & experience of Life Cycle Management and technical Change Management.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiting manager Pontus Lindström, Manager - IT Functions, email:
