System Manager to Boliden Group

Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. For a century, our work has been part of the value chains that have shaped modern society. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future - what matters is how we produce them. Become a part of us and drive change for future generations.
Your opportunity:
Join our dynamic team as a System Manager, where you will play a crucial role in governing, overseeing, maintaining, and developing our accounting-related IT systems. This is your chance to ensure the smooth operation, security, and alignment of these systems with our business needs. This is a fulltime role with possible location at one of our sites in Sweden or Finland.
Who you will work with:
You will collaborate closely with both business and IT teams, ensuring seamless integration and operation of our systems. Your role will involve working with Microsoft Dynamics D365, managing system access, user policies, and access rights, and ensuring compliance with Boliden internal control system.
What you will do:
Govern, control, maintain, and develop accounting-related IT systems as a system coordinator
Coordinate Microsoft Dynamics D365 system
Manage system access, user policies, and access rights
Ensure compliance with BICS and perform internal controls
Understand integration points between systems
Be responsible for system costs, reconciling the cost budget with development plans and prioritized changes
What you bring:
Bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology, a related field, or accounting
Strong communication skills to collaborate effectively with business and IT
Problem-solving abilities and a development-focused mindset
Organizational skills and initiative
Management skills
Experience in project management (optional but beneficial)
Basic understanding of accounting principles and practices
Knowledge of Microsoft D365, especially the accounting and financial modules
Competence in Power BI and other reporting tools
Familiarity with cloud computing (SaaS) and understanding of integration concepts
Why work with us:
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace where we believe in collaboration and where what you contribute will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision; to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we build a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Want to know more about the position? Contact hiring manager, Sari Tiitinen, sari.tiitinen@boliden.com
. Questions about the application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner, Adam Martinez, adam.martinez@boliden.com
. Union information is available from Ingela Scherling Saco +46 70 272 08 68, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 70 541 83 93 or Peter Markström, Ledarna, +46 910 77 40 09.
Application deadline: 19th of January 2025.
