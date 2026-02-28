System Lead or Owner
2026-02-28
· Previous experience in development projects, with an understanding of
detailed technical discussions
• Experience with electrical products in vehicles
• Knowledge of electrical interfaces
• Experience in system and component testing
• Functional safety background is meriting
• Familiarity with CAN or LIN communication
• Outgoing personality, comfortable being the central point of contact
• Strong understanding of system functionality and future development
• Ability to easily form new work solutions
• Excellent communication skills (most important)
· Interact with all stakeholders contributing to the system, including those
providing actuators, control buttons, and other components. Ensure everyone
remains aligned and informed throughout the development process.
• In systems such as the roof hatch, coordinate the integration of key
components like actuators and user interface buttons to ensure seamless
functionality within the overall electrical architecture.
• Maintain alignment across all development projects to ensure the system
delivers on customer expectations. Emphasize the importance of user functions
as the foundation for technical decisions and design direction.
• The system owner should focus on driving the technical roadmap, ensuring
that development aligns with long-term goals and customer needs. Strategic
thinking and coordination across teams are essential.
• The consultant will be responsible for leading the implementation of systems within the
electrical architecture. This includes coordinating with development teams,
aligning with architectural decisions, and ensuring quality through systematic
design and testing. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-24
E-post: support@celsusengineering.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Celsus Engineering AB
(org.nr 559280-2234) Jobbnummer
9769421