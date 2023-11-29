System Integration and Verification Engineerto
Polarium Energy Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Polarium Energy Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
Energize your career.
We believe an inclusive work environment is what will boost our employees' success. An open mindset is what charges our innovation and creativity. We believe that there's always one more thing to learn, one new thing to invent, and one more product to develop to make energy systems around the world greener and more efficient. Come join our team and get the opportunity to engineer the future!
About the job.
We are hiring a System Integration and Verification Engineerto join our System Integration and Verification
team.
Your scope of responsibilities covers all activities to develop and execute test plans, conduct system-level testing/verification validating the functionality and performance of integrated components and complete Battery Energy Storage Systems.
You will together with the team analyze system performance data, identify potential issues, and troubleshoot system integration problems.
The position is based in Stockholm, Sweden
Qualification and experience:
• Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a related field. Master's degree is a plus.
• Knowledge of battery technologies, energy storage systems, power electronics, and control systems.
• Understanding of electrical distribution systems, grid connection requirements, and regulatory standards.
• Proficiency in system integration principles, including hardware interfaces, communication protocols (e.g., Modbus, DNP3), and SCADA systems.
• Experience in programming and configuring control systems for energy storage applications (e.g., DCS, PLC or EMS)
• Effective communication and collaboration skills
• Driver licence class B
We see that you are:
• Strong passion for quality assurance and ensuring product reliability.
• Ability to perform duties independently.
• Ability to thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic work environment.
• Excellent teamwork and interpersonal skills.
• Continuous learning mindset and eagerness to stay updated with industry trends.
• Highly driven and pro-active
• Good communication skills
• English-speaking skills, both spoken and in writing
• Enjoy working in a fast-phased company environment
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open, friendly international environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Polarium's future success. We also offer a competitive bonus system and a high wellness contribution.
We've enabled endless energy since 2015.
Our frontier tech in energy storage systems has reached all over the world and transformed the renewable energy industry. We're one of Europe's fastest growing companies with 700+ employees located in over 4 continents and counting. We are one of Sweden's newest UNICORN companies. Our valuable diversity, creativity and top-class engineering is the code we use to unlock the most complex sustainability problems in energy.
Plug into Polarium. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polarium Energy Solutions AB
(org.nr 556986-5461), http://www.polarium.com Arbetsplats
Polarium Kontakt
Emelie Thuresson emelie.thuresson@polarium.com Jobbnummer
8296323