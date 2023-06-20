System Engineer within Driveline technologies
Are you the kind of person who thinks about new cool features every time you sit down behind the steering wheel? Or do you want to reduce the environmental impact from the transport industry? Maybe you want to contribute to the automation of our future trucks and buses? Or interested in deep analyses within security and safety solutions? No matter what fuels your passion that we are sure you will find a challenging future with us!
This is us, your new colleagues
The Driveline System & Software Architecture group is a part of the Driveline department at Powertrain Engineering Sweden. The Driveline department deliveries are to create the future transmission solutions for all our different vehicles and installations.
We create world class software solutions within powertrain control together with our software development teams and our hardware development teams to get the best performance, energy efficiency and comfort in our products. Our solutions are also developed cross-functionally with other system engineers within the AB Volvo Group.
The team consists of engineers with long experience within the automotive industry, all eager to help each other when needed to secure the product deliveries. The team is in Gothenburg and has a strong cooperation with other system engineers on other sites that are a part of the global Driveline team.
We participate in all stages of the product life cycle - from advanced engineering to industrial development and maintenance.
The Powertrain Engineering Sweden organization has the full worldwide Product platform responsibility for Heavy-Duty powertrains including both conventional and electrified drivelines, and the responsibility of the installation in European Volvo Products.
About the role
Your main responsibilities are to work on software solutions with a system perspective aiming to improve driving comfort and drivability, consider lifetime of our components, decrease fuel consumption, and create a system that will support Autonomous vehicles.
As a System Engineer, you will perform and lead the engineering activities to specify and design the software solutions for our future products that both utilize the hardware in the best possible way as well as defining new hardware solutions to improve the product (hardware and software perspective).
Working in cross functional teams consisting of experts from other system teams with different competences you will be engaged to secure good solutions in all perspectives (e.g., with workshops, production, suppliers). But also deliver solutions that meet system requirements from on-going and future projects, considering all constraints and strategies within Control System Engineering.
Additional responsibilities:
Give recommendation of complete powertrain solutions to ensure the right energy efficiency and drivability.
Be one of the main interfaces of the project management teams to refine their request from a high-level demand to a consistent solution into the development backlog.
Who are you?
We don't know you yet, but we believe that you are a structured and analytical person who enjoys working cross-functionally and building relationships. Since we work in close cooperation with our stakeholders and other teams, you are a communicative team player with a high degree of personal responsibility. An open mindset and "can do attitude" characterize your personal profile. Strong technical passion and drive make you to a natural leader of challenging tasks demanding to explore new knowledge areas.
Requirements:
University degree in Mechatronics, Physics, Electrical, Mechanical Engineering or equivalent education
Experience in SW-based system design
Experience in product development within automotive industry
Knowledge in system engineering process (requirement management, SFMEA, FTA, system design and analysis)
Fluent in English, written and spoken
We highly value the understanding of energy efficiency of complete Powertrain and Vehicle dynamics. Additionally, having a C/CE driver's license is meritorious (if not, you will have the opportunity to take it). Interest in Vehicle/Powertrain Control functions is a plus!
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills into action? We can't wait to hear from you! If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be.
