System Engineer developing Scanias Tratons Future Diagnostic Communication
2024-07-05
Scania CV AB
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable
transport solutions.
Are you ready to join the exciting world of sustainable transportation solutions? Scania is transforming and we're looking for several system developers to join our team and help us lead the way.
At Connected Systems, we develop and operate Scania's IoT solutions, covering everything from in-vehicle technology to the Scania back-end platform. Connectivity is all about data, and at Scania we have over 600,000 vehicles and other products connected online.
We need a new team member to help us continue driving the development of new connectivity solutions.
As a System Developer at Scania, you'll be part of a great team responsible for our Software Update and Diagnostic Capabilities. The team provides services that ensure that the ECUs in Scania's Trucks, Buses and Industrial & Marine Engines can be updated with cutting edge technology.
You'll also be part of a bigger Value Creation Team (VCT), Diagnostics and Software Update, that supports Scania's Production Units, Service Market and R&D with tools and services for diagnostics and software update. This means you'll have the opportunity to learn and make connections with many different parts of Scania.
We have an agile way of working inspired by SAFe with ten week Program Increments. Our teams take fun seriously, so you'll enjoy working with amazing colleagues and have great development opportunities.
We also offer a wide range of benefits including a company car, performance bonuses, a pension plan, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices, and much more. Plus, we offer a direct bus from central Stockholm to Södertälje with Scania Job express.
To be successful in this role, you should have a genuine passion for developing software that brings value to our users, as well as meeting the high demands of uptime and reliability. You should have some years of experience in .NET & C# development and microservices deployed in a cloud architecture (AWS) that uses databases for storage.
Experience in frontend development is also a plus. You should be curious and enjoy having variation in your work. You should be able to work with fuzzy assignments that require networking and an exploratory approach. Fluency in English both written and speech is required, Swedish language is a plus. A university degree or equivalent is preferred.
If you're ready to take on this exciting opportunity, apply now to join our team at Scania!
Contact:
For more information please contact:
Thomas Rydholm, Phone: +46700878275 e-mail: thomas.rydholm@scania.com
