Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Apply today, selection and interviews are ongoing.
We are now looking for a System Engineer FO/FD/PM for one of our clients.
Assignment Description
What you will doYou will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry, and society at large. Motion Control, part of the "Electronics & Software" organization, has global responsibility for architecture, control systems, and functions for industrial and marine products. The work is performed in close cooperation within a multicultural environment, involving both internal and external contacts-such as our development sites around the world and suppliers.We are looking to increase our capacity and strengthen our team with an experienced System Engineer to support current and future products, with a focus on the industrial segment. The role includes Function Ownership, Function Development, and Sub-Project Management responsibilities.
Depending on your profile and experience, your tasks may vary, but the work will include hands-on tasks and testing in both vehicles and vessels.If you have an M.Sc. in Mechatronics and have developed your career toward embedded software or system development-or if you are an embedded software/system developer or SWCO with a genuine interest in vehicle and vessel dynamics-you could be a perfect fit.About the TeamThe team is responsible for the electronic control systems and functions for vehicles and vessels throughout all product lifecycle phases. Our primary focus is on developing and securing functionality and behavior at the complete vehicle and vessel level. We also work on defining and offering new features and functions to our customers.The team contributes to and creates roadmaps for current and future products and solutions. We handle requirements, development, documentation, verification, and validation of systems and functions in both product projects and maintenance phases-while also managing market feedback. As a premium brand we develop high-end products for our customers.Your Future TeamYour future team consists of experienced and skilled engineers. For us, team spirit means knowledge sharing-so supporting and helping each other is highly valued. We work hard, but always maintain a positive, cheerful, and inclusive atmosphere.Who Are You?We are looking for someone who is driven, innovative, and passionate about problem-solving. You should be open-minded, enjoy teamwork, but also be capable of working independently and driving development on your own. You can identify and compile information and knowledge within a complex technical and structural environment in order to drive, deliver, and add value.You likely have a genuine interest in our industrial and marine product domains. Although we are currently strengthening our focus on the industrial side, the marine side remains equally important over time.As a System Engineer, you will define requirements at both feature and functional levels, aligning the technical solution with product planning, as well as with software and hardware development teams.A key responsibility in this role is to understand logical functions and necessary interfaces, both within our systems and with external systems. You will be responsible for the complete development process-from specification to testing and implementation-of new functions and solutions.You bring experience in function and system/software development, verification, validation, and user-centric development. You are a positive and curious person who enjoys collaborating with a wide range of colleagues to find the right answers.Given the nature of the role, a mechanical mindset is also beneficial, as we occasionally encounter mechanical challenges. Familiarity with our tools is an advantage.
Duration: 2026-01-19 to 2026-06-30
Location: Göteborg
Application Deadline: 2026-01-08
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
